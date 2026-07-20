Elite Starter, Value Backup: Why Calgary’s Goaltending Model Stands Out

Goaltending has been one of the biggest storylines for the Calgary Flames over the last few seasons.
For years, the organization searched for stability between the pipes. Now, heading into the 2026-27 season, the Flames believe they have found their long-term answer, and perhaps one of the more intriguing goalie duos in the NHL.
On the surface, Calgary’s numbers don’t jump off the page compared to some of the league’s elite tandems. But when you dig deeper into the workload, quality of chances faced, and the environment they played behind, the story becomes much more interesting.
Wolf: The Franchise Goaltender Carrying a Heavy Load
Wolf officially took over as Calgary’s No. 1 goaltender in 2025-26, and with that came the challenges that every young starter faces.
Wolf appeared in 57 games, facing the toughest matchups night after night behind a Flames team that was still finding its identity.
His traditional numbers - a 3.01 goals-against average and .899 save percentage - don’t necessarily put him among the league leaders. But context matters.
Calgary was not a team that provided its goaltenders with an easy environment. Wolf regularly faced high-quality opponents, heavy shot totals, and dangerous scoring chances that came from areas goalies hate seeing on the ice. The biggest positive was his ability to handle the workload.
There is a massive difference between a goalie playing 20 sheltered games and a 25-year-old being asked to carry a starter’s workload against top competition. Wolf proved he could handle the responsibility, even when the results weren’t always reflected in the box score.
Cooley Was One of the NHL’s Biggest Surprises
While Wolf handled the spotlight, Cooley quietly became one of the most valuable backups in the league.
In 31 appearances, Cooley posted a 2.69 GAA and .909 save percentage while producing a 10-10-6 record. But the underlying numbers tell an even better story.
According to advanced tracking models, Cooley performed significantly above what would have been expected based on the quality of shots he faced.
He faced nearly 95 expected goals against but allowed only 77 goals, finishing with one of the strongest Goals Saved Above Expected totals among NHL backup goaltenders.
In other words: Calgary gave up chances, and Cooley consistently erased them.
That’s exactly what teams hope for from a backup goaltender, someone who can steal games, provide rest for the starter, and keep the season from falling apart when called upon. Cooley did that in spades.
How Do They Compare Around the NHL?
When comparing goaltending tandems across the league, the Flames fall into an interesting middle ground.
The Winnipeg Jets, led by Connor Hellebuyck, remained one of the league’s gold standards. The Colorado Avalanche received outstanding performances from their goaltending tandem Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood. Boston continued to invest heavily in having two reliable options.
Those groups combined elite consistency with strong defensive structures. The Flames don’t necessarily have that same established track record yet. What they do have is something many teams are still searching for: a young franchise starter and a reliable backup on an extremely team-friendly contract.
That combination is valuable.
The Advanced Numbers Paint a Better Picture
One of the biggest challenges evaluating Calgary’s goalies is separating individual performance from team environment.
The Flames allowed plenty of dangerous opportunities, especially from high-danger areas in front of the net.
Cooley thrived in those situations. His high-danger save percentage ranked among the league’s best, showing an ability to make difficult saves when defensive breakdowns occurred.
Wolf’s numbers were more reflective of a goalie absorbing a starter’s workload. He faced far more dangerous chances simply because he was playing nearly twice as many games. His job was not just to steal games, it was to survive the grind of an 82-game season.
That distinction matters when analyzing the results of last season.
The Cap Question: Is Calgary Investing Like a Contender?
The biggest change for Calgary heading into next season is financial.
Wolf’s $7.5 million annual cap hit places him among the league’s highest-paid goaltenders, signaling that Calgary views him as the cornerstone of the franchise moving forward.
Paired with Cooley’s affordable $1.35 million contract, Calgary’s tandem carries a combined cap hit of $8.85 million. That puts them in the same conversation financially as teams spending heavily on established goaltending duos.
The Flames are essentially betting on the “elite starter plus value backup” model. If Wolf develops into the goaltender Calgary believes he can become, the contract could look like a steal.
If Cooley continues providing above-average backup play, the Flames could have one of the better cost-controlled tandems in the league next season.
Final Thoughts
Are Wolf and Cooley the best goaltending tandem in the NHL right now?
Probably not. At least not yet, but they might be one of the league’s most interesting duo heading into the 2026-27 season.
The Flames have a young goalie who has already proven he can handle the demands of being a starter, paired with a backup who quietly posted numbers that rivaled some of the league’s best backups.
For a team trying to build its next competitive window, that’s a pretty good place to start.