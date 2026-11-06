Devin Cooley returns from IR as Flames host high-powered Ducks

There is some positive news on the injury front for Calgary, as goaltender Devin Cooley has been activated from injured reserve and is back in the lineup. Cooley has been sidelined since Oct. 28 with a lower-body injury. Dustin Wolf is expected to get the start between the pipes, having gone 2-0-1 in his three starts since Cooley's injury. With Cooley returning, goaltender Arsenii Sergeev was reassigned to the Calgary Wranglers on Thursday.