Devin Cooley returns from IR as Flames host high-powered Ducks

Calgary Flames
233 Members•1,948 Posts
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2026 8:17 PMPublished Nov 6, 2026 8:17 PM
The Calgary Flames return home tonight looking to get back into the win column as they welcome the Anaheim Ducks to the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Calgary (7-8-1) is coming off a three-game road trip in which they went 1-1-1, wrapping things up with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken. It was the Flames' first trip to extra time this season, but they'll be looking to put that result behind them and get back to their winning ways in front of the home crowd.
Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Flames will have a little something different on display tonight, sporting their Hometown Remix jerseys for the first time this season. They'll also be looking to keep their recent success at the Saddledome going, having won five straight games in front of their home fans.
There is some positive news on the injury front for Calgary, as goaltender Devin Cooley has been activated from injured reserve and is back in the lineup. Cooley has been sidelined since Oct. 28 with a lower-body injury. Dustin Wolf is expected to get the start between the pipes, having gone 2-0-1 in his three starts since Cooley's injury. With Cooley returning, goaltender Arsenii Sergeev was reassigned to the Calgary Wranglers on Thursday.
Standing in their way tonight is an Anaheim team that brings plenty of offensive firepower.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
The Ducks (8-7-1) are coming off a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night and have been getting significant production from their young offensive core. Leo Carlsson has been a major part of that success, leading the way with five goals and 24 points on the season.
Anaheim has shown it can put goals on the board, meaning the Flames will need a strong defensive effort and another solid performance from Wolf.
Projected Flames Lines
Based on morning skate, here is how the Flames are expected to line up tonight.
Forwards
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Aydar Suniev
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka
Defence
Kevin Bahl - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
Goaltenders
Dustin Wolf (starter)
Devin Cooley
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy