The Flames’ Best Story This Season Is in the Crease

Let’s be honest about the Calgary Flames this season.
They’re tied for last in goals per game at 2.47. They sit 24-28-7 with 55 points, 13th in the Western Conference. Scoring has been a grind. Wins have been inconsistent. Injuries to key pieces like Blake Coleman and Jonathan Huberdeau haven’t helped stabilize things.
It hasn’t been pretty.
But here’s what has been steady — and strangely underappreciated:
The goaltending.
In a season where offence has been hard to find and momentum even harder to hold, Calgary’s crease has quietly become one of the team’s most reliable assets. Along with a strong penalty kill, it’s the backbone keeping this group competitive most nights.
And it deserves more recognition than it’s getting.
Start with Dustin Wolf.
The 22-year-old has been asked to shoulder a heavy workload, sitting third in the NHL with 42 starts. That’s a lot for any goaltender — let alone one still establishing himself at this level.
His overall numbers (.900 save percentage) may not jump off the page at first glance, but context matters. Playing behind a team that struggles to score and doesn’t always control play means margin for error is razor thin. One mistake often feels fatal when you’re averaging under 2.5 goals per game.
Since returning from the Olympic break, Wolf looks dialed in again. In three February games (including one before the pause against Toronto), he’s posted a 1.69 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage. That’s elite-level performance — the kind that keeps a team afloat.
When Calgary has a chance, Wolf is usually the reason why.
And then there’s Devin Cooley.
If Wolf has carried volume, Cooley has delivered efficiency.
Among qualified NHL goaltenders, Cooley sits first in save percentage at .923 and fourth in goals-against average at 2.24. Those aren’t just good numbers — they’re upper-tier league numbers - starting goalie numbers.
He was recently named second star in a shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks, turning aside 34 shots in a 3-2 defeat. Another night where the Flames couldn’t generate enough offence — but the goaltending gave them every chance.
That’s been the pattern.
What’s quietly impressive is how well the tandem functions. By all accounts, Wolf and Cooley have a strong relationship. There’s no drama, no ego — just professionalism. When one isn’t feeling it, the other steps in seamlessly.
The result? Calgary holds the fourth-highest team save percentage in the NHL.
On a team that struggles to score, that stat should not be overlooked. It’s the reason the Flames aren’t buried further down the standings.
Goaltending hasn’t been the problem in Calgary. It’s been the solution.
When a team is 13th in the conference and battling inconsistency, the spotlight usually lands on what’s going wrong. That’s fair. But it shouldn’t drown out what’s going right.
The Flames’ goaltending has been composed, resilient, and in many cases, exceptional — all while facing heavy workloads, limited goal support, and the pressure of tight, low-scoring games.
If Calgary finds a way to add even modest offensive support down the stretch, this tandem has already proven it can give them a chance.
Underrated? Absolutely.
Unrecognized? For now - at least in Cooley’s case.
The Flames know exactly where their stability begins — and it starts in the crease.