Flames Aren’t Lowering the Bar—Kerins’ Move Proves It

Rory Kerins’ first NHL stint of the season was brief—just two games, book-ended by promise on one night and a harsh reminder of the league’s demands on the next.

After a solid showing against the San Jose Sharks, the 23-year-old found himself in deeper waters against the Winnipeg Jets, a team built on size, structure, and heavy play. It was that challenge, in particular, that offered Flames head coach Ryan Huska the clearest snapshot of where Kerins’ game stands.

“I thought Rory was fine, I liked his prior game better,” Huska said postgame. “Winnipeg has got a challenging team to play against because there’s a lot of bigger heavier players on that team, so for a young guy it’s a pretty good indicator of the areas that you have to work on when you play against a team like that.”

With Sam Honzek sidelined, Calgary opted to recall Sam Morton and Dryden Hunt for the upcoming road trip through Chicago and Buffalo, sending Kerins back to the Wranglers.

“Fine” isn’t a failing grade. But in a league where opportunity is razor-thin - especially on a Flames roster that’s juggling injuries, inconsistency, and a growing emphasis on internal standards - “fine” simply wasn’t enough to keep Kerins in the lineup.

When pressed on what specific areas Kerins must target before earning another NHL shot, Huska didn’t hesitate: speed, strength, and the ability to withstand heavier matchups.

“He has to keep working on his overall speed,” Huska explained. “He has to work on being able to handle some bigger, heavier, stronger defencemen that can keep him away from the front of the net. He’s a very smart player and he’s going to learn and he’s going to take away a lot of different things from a game like tonight.”

It’s undoubtedly a frustrating moment for Kerins - just as it is for a fan base that’s been eager to see him take the next step. But the decision reveals something far more important than Calgary’s depth chart: it’s a strong statement about the Flames’ internal expectations, even in a season where external noise is trending toward “tank mode.”

Despite the standings, the lack of offence, or despite outside calls to sell off veterans or “play the kids,” Huska’s approach has remained firm. Ice time is earned, not gifted. The standard doesn’t shift just because the season has gone off the rails, and that message is becoming clearer with every roster decision.

This is still the NHL - the best league in the world - and playing in it requires more than talent. It requires preparation, competitiveness, and a commitment to playing the right way. Huska isn’t lowering the bar to force development; he’s maintaining it so that development is meaningful.

For a franchise that may well be drafting high come June, that’s not a small detail. If a top prospect enters a locker room rooted in structure, accountability, and expectation - not apathy - it shapes the type of player they’ll grow into.

The results aren’t there yet. The wins aren’t coming easily. But the Flames’ insistence on high standards, even in a losing season, signals something long-term and potentially foundational.

Kerins will get another chance. The door isn’t closed. But when he returns, the ask will be the same: meet the standard, rise to the pace, and push through the league’s physical demands.

Because in Calgary this year, mediocrity isn’t an acceptable stepping stone, and for a team trying to build toward something bigger than a single season, that’s refreshing.