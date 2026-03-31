Flames Buried by Avalanche in Blowout at Ball Arena

The Calgary Flames were routed 9–2 by the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Monday night, a lopsided result that snapped Calgary’s 5-0-1 run heading into the night.
Colorado took control early and never let go. Just 2:31 into the game, the Avalanche opened the scoring when Jack Drury banked the puck in off Dustin Wolf after a shot bounced off the end boards. That goal set the tone for a first period that quickly got away from Calgary.
Penalty trouble followed, and Colorado capitalized. On a 5-on-3, Cale Makar found Martin Nečas down low, who quickly slid the puck across to Nazem Kadri for a tap-in at 6:31. Still on the power play, Kadri struck again at 7:37, burying a rebound to make it 3–0.
Less than two minutes later, the Avalanche added another. Valeri Nichushkin moved the puck to Brock Nelson, who faked a shot and set up Gabriel Landeskog driving the net. His initial attempt was stopped, but he buried the rebound at 9:19 to push the lead to four.
That ended Wolf’s night after four goals on 16 shots, with Devin Cooley coming on in relief.
Colorado wasn’t finished. Late in the first, Makar fired a shot from the point that was tipped in front by Parker Kelly at 15:50, capping a five-goal opening period. The Avalanche outshot Calgary 26–8 in the frame.
The Flames found a brief response in the second. John Beecher created the chance on a wraparound, and Brennan Othmann knocked in the loose puck for his first goal with Calgary to make it 5–1.
Any momentum was short-lived. With under a minute left in the period, Nathan MacKinnon blasted a one-timer on the power play off a feed from Makar to restore a five-goal lead heading into the third.
Colorado added two more in the final frame. Nečas scored his 35th of the season at 6:24 after a turnover behind the net, and Sam Malinski followed at 8:10, finishing off a rush to make it 8–1.
Ryan Strome scored for the Flames at 12:53 with Yegor Sharangovich and former Avalanche, Victor Olofsson, adding assists. 8-2 Colorado.
Lehkonen scored his 20th goal to make it 9-2 at 16:48 to round out the scoring. MacKinnon and Nečas picked up assists.
The Avalanche outshot the Flames 50–28 on the night and controlled the pace throughout.
Three Takeaways
Kadri delivers against former team
Nazem Kadri made an immediate impact, scoring twice in the first period, including the eventual game-winner, in his first game against Calgary since the trade.
Avalanche overwhelm early
Colorado’s speed and puck movement dictated the game from the opening shift. A five-goal first period put the Flames in a hole they couldn’t recover from.
Beecher stands out in loss
John Beecher was one of the few bright spots for Calgary, generating an assist on Othmann’s goal, recording two shots and contributing physically.