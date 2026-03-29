Flames Stay Hot with Lopsided Win Over Canucks

The Calgary Flames rolled to a 7-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night, putting together one of their most productive offensive outings of the season.
Brennan Othmann made his Flames debut after arriving at the trade deadline, picking up his first point with the Flames, while Tyson Gross appeared in his second game with the club. In goal, Dustin Wolf was sharp throughout, turning aside 31 shots to earn the win.
Calgary came out with energy and opened the scoring early. Just after a power play expired at 3:04, Zayne Parekh fired a wrist shot that created a rebound, and Matt Coronato buried it for his 17th of the season. Morgan Frost picked up the secondary assist as Coronato extended his point streak to five games.
The physical tone followed immediately, with Adam Klapka and Curtis Douglas dropping the gloves on the next shift, drawing a loud response from the Saddledome crowd.
Moments later, the Flames doubled their lead. At 4:59, Joel Farabee posted up in front and tipped a Zach Whitecloud point shot past Nikita Tolopilo, with Mikael Backlund adding an assist.
Vancouver thought they had cut into the lead midway through the period when Brock Boeser found a loose puck and scored after Dustin Wolf was knocked over. The play was challenged, however, and the goal was overturned for goaltender interference, keeping it 2-0.
The Canucks did get one before the intermission. At 18:53, a 2-on-1 saw Elias Pettersson feed Linus Karlsson, who slid the puck across to Liam Öhgren for a quick finish, making it 2-1 after 20 minutes.
Calgary pulled away in the second period with a flurry of goals.
Ryan Strome restored the two-goal cushion just 1:32 in, tipping an Olli Maatta point shot past Tolopilo. Yegor Sharangovich earned an assist on the play. Minutes later, Maatta added one of his own, knocking in a rebound at 4:36 off a Strome shot from the point, with Hunter Brzustewicz also picking up an assist.
That goal ended Tolopilo’s night, as Kevin Lankinen came on in relief, but he was beaten just 11 seconds later. Frost skated in and finished on the backhand to make it 5-1 at 4:47.
The Canucks responded on the power play at 13:36, when Jake DeBrusk redirected a Boeser shot past Wolf to cut the deficit to three.
Calgary answered late in the period with another power-play goal. At 19:23, Coronato set up Parekh, who walked in and snapped a wrist shot over Lankinen for his second of the season, sending the Flames into the third period with a 6-2 lead.
Nils Höglander got one back for Vancouver at 12:40 of the third, tipping a shot past Wolf to make it 6-3.
The Flames closed out the scoring late, as Klapka wired a shot over Lankinen. Othmann picked up his first point with an assist on the play, while Brzustewicz added another helper.
Calgary finished the night with a convincing 7-3 victory and are now 7-4-1 since the trade deadline.
Three Takeaways
1. Matt Coronato continued his strong run with a three-point night (1G, 2A), extending his point streak to five games with seven points over that stretch.
2. Olli Maatta remains a steady contributor offensively, now with 10 points (2G, 8A) in 12 games since joining the Flames.
3. Calgary made the most of its chances, scoring six goals on just 16 shots through the first two periods in a game where neither side was especially sharp defensively.