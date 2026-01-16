Flames Close Road Trip with 3–1 Win in Chicago

Moments later, Chicago was sent to the penalty kill and the Flames made them pay. Connor Zary drove hard to the net and was turned aside, but Yegor Sharangovich jumped on the rebound at the side of the crease and buried the equalizer just 36 seconds into the power play. The goal also marked a milestone assist for Mikael Backlund, who passed former captain Mark Giordano for franchise assists with 367 helpers.