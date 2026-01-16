Flames Close Road Trip with 3–1 Win in Chicago

The Calgary Flames finished off their road trip on a high note, earning a 3–1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at the United Center.
Chicago struck first in the opening minutes, as Nick Foligno found space in the slot and snapped a quick shot past Devin Cooley to give the Blackhawks an early lead. The response from Calgary was immediate.
Moments later, Chicago was sent to the penalty kill and the Flames made them pay. Connor Zary drove hard to the net and was turned aside, but Yegor Sharangovich jumped on the rebound at the side of the crease and buried the equalizer just 36 seconds into the power play. The goal also marked a milestone assist for Mikael Backlund, who passed former captain Mark Giordano for franchise assists with 367 helpers.
The turning point came shorthanded late in the first. Backlund intercepted a puck near the defensive blue line and broke in alone on Spencer Knight. The Flames captain sold a forehand move, drifted wide, and lifted a perfectly placed shot under the bar to give Calgary a 2–1 lead. It was Calgary’s seventh shorthanded goal of the season and one of the highlight goals of Backlund’s season.
The second period brought plenty of emotion but no scoring. After a heavy collision in the neutral zone, Joel Farabee and Connor Murphy dropped the gloves at centre ice. On the ensuing shift, Kevin Bahl delivered a thunderous hip check on Oliver Moore, triggering a scrum as both teams paired off. The temperature rose, but the scoreboard remained unchanged heading into the third.
Calgary clamped down defensively in the final frame, limiting Chicago’s chances and relying on Cooley to make timely saves when needed. With the Blackhawks net empty in the final minute, Matt Coronato iced the game with an empty-net goal, sealing the 3–1 Flames win.
1. Power play stays hot
Calgary’s power play delivered again, with Sharangovich’s first-period goal marking the team’s fourth power-play tally over the last two games. The unit continues to provide timely momentum.
2. Cooley provides steady road presence
Devin Cooley was calm and composed in the crease, stopping 22 shots for his sixth win of the season. While not overwhelmed, he made the saves required to protect the lead and swept both of his road starts on the trip.
3. Captain leads by example
Mikael Backlund set the tone with a goal, an assist, and a first-star performance. His milestone assist moved him past Mark Giordano for 367 career NHL assists, all with the Flames, underscoring his impact at both ends of the ice.