Flames Come Up Short Against Avalanche in Colorado

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2026 5:21 AMPublished Nov 1, 2026 5:21 AM
The Calgary Flames couldn’t carry their momentum from Friday night’s win into Colorado, falling 5-2 to the Avalanche on Saturday night.
Calgary was coming off a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken and had won six of its previous eight games heading into the second half of a back-to-back.
Recently recalled goaltender Arsenii Sergeev got the start between the pipes for the Flames, but faced an early deficit against one of the league’s top offensive teams.
Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Colorado opened the scoring at the 14:13 mark of the first period. After picking up a loose puck in the high slot, Nathan MacKinnon fired a shot upstairs past Sergeev to make it 1-0.
The Avalanche added to their lead early in the second period on the power play. At 2:37, MacKinnon sent the puck to former Flame Nazem Kadri, who found Martin Necas with a perfect cross-seam pass. Necas made no mistake, beating Sergeev with a one-timer to make it 2-0.
Just over three minutes later, Colorado struck again. Cale Makar dangled around a Flames defender before sliding the puck to Artturi Lehkonen, who quickly fired it past Sergeev to extend the lead to 3-0.
Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Avalanche weren’t finished. On a two-on-one rush, Gabriel Landeskog flipped a pass across to Brock Nelson, who chipped the puck out of the air and into the net to give Colorado a commanding 4-0 advantage.
Calgary finally got on the board before the end of the second period. Mikael Backlund won a battle along the boards and sent the puck out to Joel Farabee. Farabee kicked it to his stick before sliding a shot past Mackenzie Blackwood to make it 4-1.
Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Flames carried some momentum into the third period, with Martin Pospisil cutting the deficit to two early in the frame.
After a strong forecheck and a turnover forced on Ryan Strome, Pospisil found himself with the puck in front of the net and buried his opportunity past Blackwood to make it 4-2.
However, any hopes of a Calgary comeback were quickly answered by Colorado.
Moments later, Makar sent a shot toward the net that Lehkonen redirected past Sergeev for his second goal of the night, restoring the Avalanche’s three-goal lead at 5-2.
Three Takeaways
1. Farabee continues to deliver offensively
Joel Farabee has been one of Calgary’s most productive forwards lately. His goal against Colorado gives him 12 points in his last seven games, with five goals and seven assists during that stretch. He’s providing consistent offence and becoming an important part of the Flames’ attack.
2. Calgary connections make an impact for Colorado
There were a couple of familiar connections on the Avalanche scoresheet. Calgary-born defenceman Cale Makar recorded four assists, while Nazem Kadri added an assist against his former team. Both played important roles in Colorado’s offensive performance.
3. Frost closing in on career milestone
Morgan Frost is now just one point away from reaching 200 career NHL points. The Flames forward is approaching another personal milestone as he continues to establish himself in Calgary’s lineup.
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