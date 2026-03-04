Flames Doused by Dallas in Lopsided Loss

The Calgary Flames returned to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night for their first home game since the Olympic break, but the welcome back wasn’t a warm one.
Facing a red-hot Dallas Stars club that continues to stack wins, the Flames were handed a decisive 6–1 loss. Dallas, now riding a franchise best 10-game winning streak dating back to before the break, wasted little time asserting control.
The Stars opened the scoring at 8:44 of the first period. Matt Duchene tracked down a loose puck along the half wall and slipped it into the slot, where Sam Steel redirected it past Dustin Wolf for a 1–0 lead. Jamie Benn added the secondary assist.
Calgary responded almost immediately.
On the very next shift, Adam Klapka carried the puck into the zone and moved it to Blake Coleman, who quickly threaded a pass to Morgan Frost in front. Frost got a piece of it and deflected the puck beyond Casey DeSmith at 9:52 to even the game 1–1.
The tie was short-lived.
Just over two minutes later, Benn restored the Dallas lead. After taking a pass from Duchene in the corner, Benn directed the puck toward the net. It slipped through Wolf and across the goal line to make it 2–1. Steel picked up another helper on the play, and the Stars carried that edge into the first intermission.
Dallas broke the game open in the second period.
At 2:26, Jason Robertson fired a shot from the blue line that changed direction off Mavrik Bourque and sailed past Wolf glove-side to extend the lead to 3–1.
Moments later, during four-on-four play, Duchene dazzled with a spin move around Mackenzie Weegar before sliding a cross-seam pass to Steel, who buried a one-timer at 6:02. That goal ended Wolf’s night, as Devin Cooley was called in for relief.
The momentum didn’t shift.
A point shot from Nils Lundkvist found its way through traffic and was tipped en route by Nathan Bastian, stretching the lead to 5–1. Then, with under a minute to play in the period and on a late Dallas power play, Wyatt Johnston was left alone in front and calmly slid a backhand past Cooley at 19:41. Duchene and Robertson added assists as the Stars headed into the third period up 6–1.
The final frame offered little change on the scoreboard, but there were still storylines worth noting for Calgary.
1. Parekh’s Confidence Growing
Zayne Parekh stood out at times with his willingness to direct pucks on net and involve himself offensively. He looked increasingly comfortable jumping into plays and showed added bite in the defensive zone, signaling growth in his all-around game.
2. Cooley’s Compete Level
Thrown into a difficult situation, Cooley allowed two goals but settled in during the third period. He turned aside 16 shots overall and made several impressive saves, continuing to demonstrate resilience and battle in tough circumstances.
3. Penalty Kill Remains Steady
The Flames’ penalty kill went 4-for-5 on the night (80 percent) against one of the league’s most dangerous offensive teams. In a season where scoring has been a challenge, the PK continues to provide a measure of consistency and reliability.