Flames Drop Second Straight at Home in 5–1 Loss to Kraken

The Calgary Flames saw their recent home momentum stall Monday night, falling 5–1 to the Seattle Kraken at the Scotiabank Saddledome in their second straight loss on home ice.

Calgary’s fourth line set an early tone with speed and physicality, rewarding the Flames with the game’s opening goal midway through the first period. After Dustin Wolf turned aside a quality chance at one end, the Flames transitioned quickly up ice. Ryan Lomberg fired a shot on goal and Adam Klapka followed up, burying the rebound for his fourth goal of the season. Mackenzie Weegar picked up the lone assist, extending his three-game point streak (4a).

The Flames nearly doubled their lead moments later when Jonathan Huberdeau was hauled down on a breakaway, earning a penalty shot. Huberdeau tried to go blocker side on Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer, but the Kraken netminder stood tall to keep it a one-goal game.

Calgary controlled much of the opening frame, outshooting Seattle 13–8 and carrying a 1–0 lead into the first intermission.

Seattle evened the score early in the second period as Jacob Melanson found space and one-timed a pass from the corner past Wolf for his first career NHL goal. Despite sustained pressure from the Flames — who directed 17 shots on goal in the middle frame — the game remained knotted at one heading into the third.

The Kraken seized control early in the final period. Ben Meyers floated a pass across the slot to Shane Wright, who snapped home the go-ahead goal on his 22nd birthday to make it 2–1. Vince Dunn added insurance shortly after, stepping into a wrist shot from the high slot that beat Wolf cleanly for his sixth of the season.

With the Flames pressing late and Wolf pulled for the extra attacker, Seattle put the game away. Freddie Gaudreau slid the puck into the empty net before Matty Beniers capped the scoring, collecting a rebound and spinning a backhand through the five-hole to make it 5–1.

Despite outshooting Seattle in the game, Calgary couldn’t match the Kraken’s execution in the third as the visitors pulled away.

Three Takeaways

Fourth line sets the tone

Calgary’s fourth line delivered early, bringing energy, physical play, and the opening goal. Adam Klapka had five hits and scored a goal in the contest and Ryan Lomberg added an assist, as the two players continue to provide a noticeable spark when deployed.

Ran out of gas

The Flames generated chances and controlled stretches of play through 40 minutes, but Seattle capitalized in the third period as Calgary’s pace dropped and mistakes crept in.

Home stretch ends on a sour note

Calgary had won nine of its previous 11 games at the Saddledome, but consecutive losses to close out the homestand leave the Flames looking to regroup on the road.