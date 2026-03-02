Flames Fall in Shootout Thriller to Ducks at Honda Center

The Calgary Flames battled but ultimately fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Anaheim Ducks Sunday night at the Honda Center.
It was a tightly contested matchup from start to finish, with Devin Cooley making 34 saves in regulation and overtime to earn his club a point. Morgan Frost and Yegor Sharangovich provided the offence for Calgary, but the Ducks edged ahead in the shootout to secure the extra point.
Fast Start in Anaheim
The opening period was played at a fast pace, with both teams generating quality chances. Shots were even at 14-14 after 20 minutes as Cooley and Lukas Dostal traded saves.
Calgary struck first at 9:41. Ryan Lomberg carried the puck over the blue line and found Joel Farabee driving the net. Farabee redirected the pass past Dostal for his 13th goal of the season, giving the Flames an early 1-0 advantage.
Ducks Respond, Flames Answer Back
Anaheim evened the score midway through the second period in unconventional fashion. Cutter Gauthier hacked at a loose puck three times in tight — Cooley turned aside each attempt — but a sharp-angle try from behind the net deflected off the goaltender, popped into the air and dropped behind him before bouncing in to tie the game 1-1 at 11:14.
The Flames responded on the power play late in the frame. After Frost dove to keep the puck in at the blue line, Kevin Bahl quickly moved it across to Sharangovich. The winger stepped into the high slot and snapped a wrist shot off the crossbar and in for his 12th of the year, restoring Calgary’s lead at 2-1 with 3:50 remaining in the second.
Anaheim drew even again in the third, capitalizing with the man-advantage. Crisp puck movement from Jackson Lacombe set up Gauthier for a one-timer that beat Cooley for his 28th goal of the season, tying the contest 2-2.
Both clubs had chances in 3-on-3 overtime, including a late Ducks power play in the final 20 seconds. The Flames’ penalty kill stood tall, highlighted by a glove save from Cooley at the buzzer to force a shootout.
Shootout Drama
Leo Carlsson opened the shootout by slipping a backhand past Cooley. Frost was denied by Dostal, while Beckett Sennecke was turned aside by Cooley on a between-the-legs attempt.
Nazem Kadri answered with a patient move, slowing up before beating Dostal blocker side to extend the contest. Mason McTavish restored Anaheim’s lead with a slow approach and five-hole finish. Matvei Gridin had a chance to prolong it for Calgary but rang his attempt off the post, sealing the Ducks’ 3-2 victory.
1. Penalty Kill Remains Reliable
Despite surrendering a third-period power-play goal, Calgary’s penalty kill continued to show its strength. Ranked seventh in the NHL at 82.5 percent entering the night, the PK killed four of five opportunities, including a crucial late overtime sequence.
2. Cooley Delivers Again
Cooley was sharp throughout, stopping 34 shots and giving his team every chance to win. Flames goaltending has been steady all season, carrying a combined .900 save percentage into the game — tied for fourth best in the league.
3. Bahl’s Grit on Display
Kevin Bahl left the game after taking a puck to the face but returned in the third period sporting stitches above his mouth. His assist on Sharangovich’s power-play goal and willingness to battle through adversity highlighted a resilient effort on the back end.