Flames Fall to Avalanche as Colorado Clinches Presidents’ Trophy

The Calgary Flames were defeated 3-1 by the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night, a result that also saw Colorado clinch the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top regular-season team.
Dustin Wolf got the start in goal for Calgary, looking to rebound from his previous outing against Colorado. The Flames were without Blake Coleman (away for the birth of his daughter), Kevin Bahl (injury), and Ryan Strome (suspension). Olli Maatta skated in his 800th career NHL game.
Colorado was missing Cale Makar and Nazem Kadri due to injury.
The game was scoreless until late in the first period when the Avalanche converted on the power play at 18:44. Martin Necas set up Nathan MacKinnon, who quickly moved the puck across to Gabriel Landeskog for a tap-in and a 1-0 lead.
Wolf kept the Flames in the game through heavy pressure, but Colorado extended the lead at 15:01 of the second period. MacKinnon sent a pass to Necas, who skated wide and lifted the puck over a downed Wolf to make it 2-0. Brent Burns recorded an assist on the play.
Calgary finally solved Mackenzie Blackwood in the third period (17:08), with an empty net at the Flames end, Tyson Gross pounced on a rebound and shoveled home his first-career NHL goal. Matvei Gridin and Matt Coronato added assists.
Gross thought he added his second goal moments later, when he found a loose puck at the side of the net and sent it past Blackwood. Colorado challenged the play, however, determining it was offside, negating the goal.
MacKinnon added his career-high 52nd goal of the season into the empty net to seal it for the Avalanche. 3-1 final.
Three takeaways:
- Wolf made 38 saves on 40 shots and kept the game within reach under constant pressure.
- Maatta reached the 800-game milestone, recording 208 career points (44 goals, 164 assists).
- The Avalanche improved to 52-16-10, reaching 114 points to clinch the Presidents’ Trophy.