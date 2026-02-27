Flames Open Post-Olympic Stretch with Statement Win at SAP Center

The Calgary Flames opened a busy stretch in style Thursday night, defeating the San Jose Sharks 4–1 at the SAP Center in their first game back from the Olympic break.
Nazem Kadri scored twice, Connor Zary added a goal and an assist, and Mikael Backlund scored an empty-netter. Dustin Wolf delivered another composed performance in net, stopping 34 shots to earn his 17th win of the season as Calgary kicked off a stretch of three games in four nights.
Blake Coleman returned to the lineup after missing 12 games dating back to Jan. 7, while John Beecher suited up for the first time since Jan. 3. Wolf got the nod between the pipes against his hometown team — and was tested early and often.
Wolf Weathers First-Period Storm
The Flames were on their heels for much of the opening frame, managing just six shots and none over the final 13 minutes of the period. The Sharks, meanwhile, pushed hard, outshooting Calgary 16–6 in the first.
Wolf stood tall.
The 24-year-old turned aside all 16 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes, flashing the glove on a pair of quality chances to keep the game scoreless. His poise allowed Calgary to settle in despite a sluggish start.
San Jose finally broke through early in the second period. Just 1:17 in, Mario Ferraro fired a point shot that former Flame Tyler Toffoli redirected in the high slot, slipping it past Wolf for his 16th goal of the season and a 1–0 Sharks lead.
Calgary responded late in the frame.
At 15:02, Joel Farabee found Kadri in stride, and the veteran snapped a shot over Yaroslav Askarov’s glove for his 11th of the season, tying the game 1–1 heading into the third.
Zary and Kadri Take Over
The Flames grabbed their first lead early in the third period.
At 5:22, Backlund spotted Zary with space in the high slot. Zary wasted no time, wiring a shot over Askarov’s blocker for his 10th goal of the season and a 2–1 Calgary advantage.
After taking a high hit on a dump-in at 11:56, Kadri stayed with the play, capitalized on a Sharks turnover, and walked in alone on Askarov. He patiently outwaited the goaltender before roofing the puck into a wide-open net for his second of the night. Zary picked up his second point of the game with the assist.
Backlund netted his 13th goal of the season into an empty net to seal the 4-1 victory.
1. Dustin Wolf Sets the Tone
Wolf’s first period was the difference-maker. Facing 16 shots in the opening frame, he ensured Calgary wasn’t chasing the game early. Well-rested and dialed in, he improved to 10-2-0 against San Jose in his career, continuing his strong track record versus his hometown club. His calm presence stabilized a team that took time to find its legs after the break.
2. Connor Zary’s Offensive Impact
Zary’s third-period goal marked his 10th of the season, pushing him into double digits and reinforcing his importance to Calgary’s attack. The Flames are now 9-1-0 when Zary scores this season — a telling stat that highlights how often his production translates into team success. His ability to find space and finish quickly makes him a growing offensive catalyst.
3. A Rookie Reunion
Thursday’s game also featured a notable head-to-head matchup between Flames rookie Zayne Parekh and Sharks rookie Michael Misa. The two were teammates with the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL, capturing a Memorial Cup together in 2024. Now on opposite sides at the NHL level, their first meeting added another intriguing storyline to the night.
With the win, Calgary starts its post-break schedule on the right note — and with momentum heading into a demanding stretch of games.