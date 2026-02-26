Flames Return from Olympic Break with Road Test Against Sharks

They’re back at it.
The Calgary Flames return to action tonight in San Jose, taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. It marks the club’s first game since the Olympic break, and with the stretch drive ahead, the pace is expected to ramp up quickly.
It was an optional morning skate for the Flames, but all signs point to Dustin Wolf drawing the start against his hometown team. Wolf enters the contest with a 16-21-3 record, an .896 save percentage and a 3.00 goals-against average this season. While those numbers reflect the ups and downs of a challenging campaign, he has historically found success against San Jose, posting a 9-2-0 record all-time versus the Sharks.
The Sharks, meanwhile, boast one of the league’s most dynamic young stars in Macklin Celebrini. The phenom is coming off a standout performance representing Team Canada at the Olympics, where he recorded 10 points (five goals, five assists) in six games and led the tournament in goals. Celebrini has had that level of impact throughout the NHL season, sitting fourth overall in league scoring with 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) through 55 games. Slowing him down will be a top priority for the Flames, as he has four goals and eight points in seven career games against Calgary.
The Flames will be without forward Jonathan Huberdeau, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season during the break as he undergoes hip resurfacing surgery — a significant blow to Calgary’s offence. However, there is potential good news on the horizon. Blake Coleman, sidelined since Jan. 8 and the subject of recent trade speculation, is expected to return to the lineup against San Jose, barring any last-minute, trade-related decisions.
Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. MST in San Jose.