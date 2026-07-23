Flames Trail Only Blackhawks in The Athletic's Top 100 Prospect Rankings

Seven Flames prospects made The Athletic's NHL Top 100 drafted prospect rankings, led by Zayne Parekh and Carson Carels.
The Calgary Flames are rebuilding, which means that over the past couple of seasons, they have drafted high and found some great prospects at the podium or through trades. Arguably one of the best prospects to come through the system recently is star goalie Dustin Wolf, who is one of the cornerstones of the franchise's future championship plans.
Recently, The Athletic's Scott Wheeler released his rankings of the NHL's Top 100 Drafted Prospects, and the Flames had seven skaters on the list, the second most of any club besides the Chicago Blackhawks, who had eight. Today, we take a look at those players and what they are up to for the 2026-27 season.
Flames Prospects All Over The Athletic's Top 100 Rankings
One of Calgary's brightest prospects is defenseman Zayne Parekh, who ranked 6th overall, behind Gavin McKenna (Toronto), Ivar Stenberg (San Jose), Peter Martone (Philadelphia), Michael Misa (San Jose), and Chase Reid (Seattle). Drafted with the 9th overall pick in 2024, Parekh tore up the OHL before making his NHL debut on April 17, 2025.
Last year, he played 37 NHL games, collecting nine points with five more in four AHL games. Heading into the new season, Parekh will be on the Flames' blueline and a key player in the team's push to avoid the NHL Draft Lottery.
The only other Calgary player to crack the Top 25 was defenseman Carson Carels, ranked 11th, who has yet to debut in the NHL but recently committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2026-27 season. Over the previous three years in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars, he tallied 111 points in 125 games.
Interestingly, the next two Flames prospects rank in the 30s, with Matvei Gridin at 31st and Cole Reschny at 38th. Last year, Gridin played almost a full year of professional hockey, skating 37 games with the Flames and scoring 20 points, while dressing for 37 games with the Calgary Wranglers and scoring 30 points. At this point, he's a lock to remain in Calgary and split time again between the Flames and Wranglers.
Meanwhile, Reschny is 19 and slated to play his second season with the University of North Dakota, teaming up with Carels, who just transferred. In 2025-26, Reschny scored six goals and 35 points in 36 games, collecting another five points at the recent U20 World Juniors.
Outside of the Top 75, three Flames prospects rounded out the list, including Cullen Potter, ranked 86th overall, Hunter Brzustewicz, ranked 90th overall, and the last prospect on the list, Ethan Wyttenbach, ranked 100th overall.
Of course, Calgary fans will always associate Potter with Jonathan Huberdeau and Matthew Tkachuk, as he was the first-round pick attached to their blockbuster deal in 2022. Also at 19, he's about to begin his third season in the NCAA, switching schools from Arizona State University to Michigan State University for the upcoming season.
Instead of taking a step forward after his first professional hockey season in 2024-25, Brzustewicz kinda stumbled through the previous campaign, scoring just seven points in 34 games with the Flames and 13 points in 34 games with the Wranglers. After outstanding campaigns in the OHL, he produced 32 points in 70 games as an AHL rookie two years ago.
Finally, 2025 fifth-round pick Wyttenbach found himself on the list after back-to-back 20-goal campaigns in the USHL and NCAA. He's currently committed to Quinnipiac University for the 2026-27 season, hoping to improve on a 59-point campaign as an 18-year-old.
As mentioned in the opening, the Flames are rebuilding, and The Athletic believes they are headed in the right direction based on how many of the club's prospects are in the rankings. Even though Calgary came close to a playoff spot two years ago, they spent most of 2025-26 near the bottom of the standings, a place they could be next season too. However, if the fanbase can remain patient, success is just around the corner.