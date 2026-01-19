Logo
Calgary Flames
Game Day: Whitecloud Expected To Make Debut vs Devils

Bryan Wilson
14h
Flames ride a win streak, welcoming new blueliner Whitecloud. Cooley aims to extend his personal streak in net against the Devils.

The Calgary Flames (21-23-4) are set to face the New Jersey Devils at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight.

The Flames are on a two-game winning streak, following a decisive victory against the New York Islanders. Their home record stands at 13-7-2.

The newest addition to the roster, Zach Whitecloud, is anticipated to play after being acquired in the trade involving Rasmus Andersson.

Devin Cooley is expected to start in net, bringing a 6-4-2 record, a .921 save percentage, and a 2.20 goals-against average. He has won his last three starts, with his most recent outing on January 15 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Sportsnet's Pat Steinberg of The Fan960 reported the projected lines for the Flames:

Forwards:

Zary - Kadri - Gridin

Sharangovich - Backlund - Coronato

Huberdeau - Frost - Farabee

Lomberg - Kirkland - Klapka

Defence:

Kuznetsov - Weegar

Bahl - Whitecloud

Hanley - Brzustewicz

Starting Goaltender:

Cooley

