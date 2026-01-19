Game Day: Whitecloud Expected To Make Debut vs Devils

The Calgary Flames (21-23-4) are set to face the New Jersey Devils at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight.
The Flames are on a two-game winning streak, following a decisive victory against the New York Islanders. Their home record stands at 13-7-2.
The newest addition to the roster, Zach Whitecloud, is anticipated to play after being acquired in the trade involving Rasmus Andersson.
Devin Cooley is expected to start in net, bringing a 6-4-2 record, a .921 save percentage, and a 2.20 goals-against average. He has won his last three starts, with his most recent outing on January 15 against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Sportsnet's Pat Steinberg of The Fan960 reported the projected lines for the Flames:
Forwards:
Zary - Kadri - Gridin
Sharangovich - Backlund - Coronato
Huberdeau - Frost - Farabee
Lomberg - Kirkland - Klapka
Defence:
Kuznetsov - Weegar
Bahl - Whitecloud
Hanley - Brzustewicz
Starting Goaltender:
Cooley