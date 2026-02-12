Gridin Shines at AHL All-Star Challenge During Olympic Break

While many players scattered for rest and relaxation over the Olympic break, Matvei Gridin had a different itinerary.
Instead of a beach getaway, the Calgary Flames rookie headed to Rockford, Illinois to take part in the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge — a reward for a strong first half with the Calgary Wranglers and another step forward in his development.
It may not have been a traditional vacation, but it was an opportunity Gridin embraced. Named an AHL All-Star for his performance this season, the 19-year-old has been a key contributor for the Wranglers, collecting 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 34 games.
Competing alongside some of the league’s top talent was an experience he didn’t take for granted.
“They’re the best players on their team,” Gridin told the Wranglers media postgame. “It’s nice to play with the skilled guys.”
Gridin picked up two assists in his first game, with his All-Star nod capping off what has been a steady upward climb in his first full professional campaign. His progress hasn’t been limited to the AHL, either.
The Russian forward has appeared in 13 games with the Flames this season, registering three goals and three assists for six points. He entered the break on a high note, recording his first career multi-point NHL performance with a goal and an assist against the Edmonton Oilers.
That momentum is something he hopes to carry into the stretch drive.
“Big second half of the season,” said Gridin. “Just trying to bring my best and play how I can play.”
Prior to the NHL’s Olympic pause, Gridin was reassigned to the Wranglers to ensure he continued to see meaningful ice time and further his development. The plan reflects Calgary’s long-term vision — giving one of their promising young forwards every opportunity to grow his game.
With confidence building at both the AHL and NHL levels, Gridin’s All-Star appearance is less about a midseason showcase and more about a player trending in the right direction as the Flames prepare for the season’s final push.