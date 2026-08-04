How High Is Adam Klapka’s Ceiling With the Calgary Flames?

Looking ahead, the Flames' success may depend on whether Klapka can maintain that fourth-line intensity over a full 82-game schedule. If he can pair his 112 penalty minutes and intimidating physical presence with a more clinical approach to his offensive chances, he won't just be a role player; he will be the primary engine of the Flames’ physical identity. In a league that caters to the small and fast, Klapka is the massive reminder that size, when used correctly, is still the ultimate equalizer.