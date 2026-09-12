Jake Middleton Ready to Build Something Special with Calgary Flames

For Jake Middleton, settling into Calgary has been a relatively smooth transition.
The main adjustment the veteran defenceman might still be working through is the dry Alberta air.
A few extra humidifiers aside, Middleton is enjoying his new surroundings after joining the Calgary Flames this offseason in the trade that sent Blake Coleman and Olli Maatta to the Minnesota Wild.
For the Wainwright, Alberta, native, the move also brings him back closer to home after spending the past five seasons in Minnesota.
“I’m loving it. A lot of the guys are here, I’ve got to meet them, and it’s been good, really enjoying it,” Middleton shared during the Calgary Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic.
Embracing a Leadership Role
With nine NHL seasons under his belt, Middleton arrives in Calgary with plenty of experience to draw from.
He has already taken part in informal captain’s skates ahead of training camp, giving him an early opportunity to get comfortable with his new teammates and begin building chemistry.
For a Flames team continuing to develop a younger core, Middleton brings a combination of NHL experience, physicality and a willingness to take on a leadership role.
“Good group, it’s nice to see,” Middleton noted. “You know, with a shorter training camp, that a lot of guys are here, that means everyone's eager for the season to start and everyone has been putting in the work, it’s good.”
That early commitment has clearly caught Middleton’s attention as he gets familiar with his new surroundings.
Building Something Special in Calgary
The Flames are entering another important stage in the development of their young group, and Middleton sees plenty of potential in the players around him.
His role will extend beyond what he brings on the ice. As one of the more experienced players on the roster, Middleton will have an opportunity to help guide younger teammates while contributing to the culture the Flames are trying to establish.
It is a responsibility he appears ready to embrace.
“Excited about the opportunity that the team has,” said Middleton. “There’s a lot of young players who are exciting and to be a part of a leadership group and a part of a group that’s going to build something special is exciting for me.”
For Middleton, the move to Calgary represents more than simply joining a new team.
It’s a return to Western Canada, an opportunity to be closer to home and a chance to play a meaningful role with a Flames group that believes its best days are still ahead.
After five seasons in Minnesota, Middleton is ready for the next chapter, and so far, he likes what he sees in Calgary.