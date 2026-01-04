Late Goal Burns Flames in 4–3 Loss to Predators

The Calgary Flames saw their five-game home winning streak come to an end Saturday night, falling 4–3 to the Nashville Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Both teams entered the contest deadlocked at 40 points with identical 18-18-4 records, giving the matchup added weight as each club jockeys for position in the Western Conference wild-card chase.

Calgary struck early when Yan Kuznetsov opened the scoring just 1:56 into the first period, blasting a MacKenzie Weegar feed past Juuse Saros. The Flames nearly doubled the lead moments later, but Mikael Backlund’s goal was overturned following a Nashville challenge.

The Predators responded quickly midway through the frame. Eric Haula tied the game with a redirect in front in his 800th NHL game, then struck again minutes later on a 2-on-1, beating Dustin Wolf short side to give Nashville a 2–1 lead. Steven Stamkos and Michael Bunting picked up assists on both goals.

Physicality ramped up late in the period as Ryan Lomberg and Cole Smith dropped the gloves, and the momentum swung Calgary’s way shortly after. Rasmus Andersson tied the game with his ninth of the season, stepping off the blue line and wiring a shot past Saros off a pass from Matt Coronato. The teams headed into the first intermission knotted 2–2.

Wolf, who had won his previous seven home starts, was sharp again but a second-period miscue proved costly. Attempting to clear the puck, Wolf put it directly on the stick of Bunting, who made no mistake restoring Nashville’s lead.

The edge continued to build as John Beecher and Nick Hague exchanged punches in another spirited fight, though Beecher appeared to injure his arm and headed straight to the locker room. Nashville carried a 3–2 advantage into the third.

Calgary pulled even once more when Coronato forced a turnover in the offensive zone, leading to a Blake Coleman finish from Backlund. Coleman’s 13th of the season tied the game 3–3 and set the stage for a dramatic finish.

With overtime looming, Nashville delivered the final blow. With just 29 seconds remaining, Hague fired a shot through traffic that found its way past Wolf, sealing a 4–3 Predators victory.

Three Takeaways

1. Coleman’s consistency continues

Blake Coleman was again a difference-maker, scoring the tying goal while bringing his trademark physicality and energy. He finished checks, generated chances, and helped drive momentum throughout the night.

2. Flames embraced the physical game

Ryan Lomberg and John Beecher both dropped the gloves as Calgary matched Nashville’s edge. The Flames didn’t shy away from the rough stuff and used it to spark stretches of strong play.

3. Small margins made the difference

A late defensive breakdown proved costly in a game that could have gone either way. Despite a strong effort, the Flames couldn’t close it out and missed an opportunity to gain ground as Nashville leapfrogged them in the standings.