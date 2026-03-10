Ryan Strome Set for 900th NHL Game in Return to New York

A major career milestone awaits Calgary Flames forward Ryan Strome on Tuesday night as he prepares to skate in the 900th game of his NHL career when the Calgary Flames face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
The veteran forward is no stranger to the building. Strome spent four seasons with the Rangers from 2018 to 2022 and also played earlier in his career across town with the New York Islanders, giving him nearly a decade of experience playing in New York.
Originally selected fifth overall in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Islanders, Strome has built a long and steady career that has included stops with the Islanders, Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, and now the Flames.
Reaching the 900-game mark is something the veteran forward doesn’t take lightly.
“Been lucky to do this for a long time and feel very privileged,” Strome told the FlamesTV media on Tuesday. “Every hundred games seems to have its new challenges and I think it’s a great time to reflect for a quick second and just see where you’re at and look forward to the next hundred.”
Playing the milestone game in New York makes the moment even more meaningful given his history in the city.
“Anytime you get to come to New York, it’s a special place, playing for the Islanders and the Rangers I spent almost 10 years here so… anytime you get (to play) a former team it brings that extra joy and excitement and you bring that little extra passion to the game.”
Strome’s start in Calgary has been a strong one. Since joining the Flames, the forward has recorded three points — including a goal and two assists — in his first two games with the club. He made an immediate impact in his debut against the Carolina Hurricanes, finding the back of the net and finishing with a two-point performance.
The opportunity in Calgary also provides Strome with a larger role than he held earlier this season in Anaheim. With the Flames navigating a transition and focusing on a younger roster, the experienced forward has quickly stepped into a leadership role while logging increased minutes.
Now, with game No. 900 on the horizon, Strome will mark the milestone in a city where much of his career unfolded — and against a team that played a major part in his NHL journey.