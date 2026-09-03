The Athletic Sees Several Future All-Stars in Flames System

When Parekh played in the OHL, he performed at a level unseen in decades. He drew comparisons to Bobby Orr as one of the game's most offensively gifted defensemen of his generation. As the ninth overall pick from the 2024 Draft, he has yet to find his groove in the NHL, with just 10 points in 38 games over three seasons. It's been an adjustment, to say the least, for the 20-year-old, who compiled 240 points in just 177 games in the OHL.