The Cost of Waiting: Injuries and the Flames’ Trade Deadline Reality

Coleman and Andersson have been the Flames’ two most consistent performers this season, and unsurprisingly, the two names most frequently linked to trade chatter. Coleman leads the team with 13 goals and brings far more than raw production. His leadership, physical edge, relentless energy, and dependable two-way play are exactly what contending teams covet this time of year. Add in two Stanley Cup rings from his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and it’s easy to see why his value remains high across the league.