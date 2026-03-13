Conroy’s Masterclass: Respect, Culture, and Smart Management in Calgary

In an era where NHL front offices are often judged solely by wins, losses, and cap efficiency, the Calgary Flames are quietly building something else just as valuable — respect around the league.
Much of that credit belongs to general manager Craig Conroy.
While the Flames have faced criticism this season due to inconsistent results on the ice and questions about the organization’s direction, their approach to business — particularly around the trade deadline — revealed something important about the culture Conroy is building.
Deals are getting done, but they’re being done the right way.
Conroy’s management style reflects his background as a former player and longtime team leader. A respected veteran during his playing days and once the captain of the Flames, he understands that a trade isn’t just a transaction on paper. It’s a life change.
Players move cities. Families relocate. Kids change schools. Careers and personal lives are deeply intertwined with the business side of hockey.
That reality often gets lost in the typical “it’s not personal, it’s just business” mentality.
Conroy clearly doesn’t see it that way.
When the time came for the Flames to make significant moves ahead of the deadline, he demonstrated a willingness to balance the needs of the organization with respect for the individuals involved. That balance is not always easy, but when it’s achieved, it resonates across the league.
It was widely known that Kadri had interest in returning to the Colorado Avalanche, the team he helped lead to a championship during the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. Colorado had interest as well, but aligning the logistics of a deal is rarely simple.
Yet Conroy found a way to make it work, creating a situation that ultimately benefited everyone involved.
Kadri himself was outspoken about how the process was handled.
“I can’t say enough good things about those guys. They’re absolutely incredible,” Kadri told Colorado media after his first game back with the Avalanche.
“There was a lot of discussion, and for them to take care of a veteran player and put him where he wants to go and have that conversation and put in that work, I feel like that’s a bit of a lost art in the executive positions these days. For them to take care of me, I’m a fan of theirs for life.”
Those kinds of comments matter.
Around the NHL, word travels quickly between players and agents. How a team treats its players — especially when difficult decisions are being made — becomes part of its reputation.
For the Flames, that reputation appears to be trending upward.
Beyond the immediate transactions, Conroy has also positioned Calgary well for the future. Through a series of trades, the organization has stockpiled significant draft capital, including eight selections in the first three rounds of the 2026 NHL Draft — two first-round picks, four second-round selections and two third-round picks, many acquired through trades involving key roster players.
Those assets give the club flexibility to build through youth, package picks in future deals, or accelerate the roster’s evolution when the time is right.
The prospect pipeline has also benefited.
Forward Jonathan Castagna arrived as part of the return in the deal involving MacKenzie Weegar. Castagna has been highly productive at Cornell University, recording 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 29 games, placing him 26th overall in NCAA scoring. His development could see him pushing for NHL time sooner rather than later.
Another intriguing addition is defenceman Abram Wiebe, who was acquired as a secondary piece in the trade involving Rasmus Andersson. Since then, Wiebe has been on a tear in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, leading all skaters in scoring last month with two goals and nine assists for 11 points in eight games, a stretch that earned him NCHC Defenceman of the Month honours.
Those kinds of under-the-radar additions can become important pieces down the road — the type of savvy asset management that often separates good general managers from great ones.
Conroy has also been aggressive in pursuing talent outside the traditional pipeline.
The Flames recently secured one of the most coveted college free agents when they signed Calgary native Tyson Gross to a two-year entry-level contract following his standout season with St. Cloud State University. Gross has been one of the most productive players in college hockey this season, posting 18 goals and 23 assists for 41 points in 36 games, tying him for 15th in NCAA scoring.
At the NHL level, Conroy has supplemented the roster with experienced veterans who can contribute immediately.
The additions of Ryan Strome from the Anaheim Ducks and Olli Maatta from the Utah Mammoth have provided steady veteran presence, while Victor Olofsson adds additional offensive depth.
Early returns have been encouraging. Strome has produced four points (one goal, three assists) in his first four games with Calgary, while Maatta has contributed three assists in his first four appearances since joining the club.
These weren’t simply depth acquisitions — they were calculated additions designed to improve the team both on the ice and inside the room.
That combination of foresight and respect may ultimately prove to be Conroy’s greatest strength.