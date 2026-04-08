3 Takeaways: Hurricanes Defeat Bruins In OT, Claim Metro Title

Overtime thriller clinches Metro title! Discover key takeaways on a dramatic win, goalie concerns, and player milestones.
The Carolina Hurricanes picked up their 50th win of the season, defeating the Boston Bruins 6-5 in overtime Tuesday night at Lenovo Center.
It was a wild, back-and-forth game, but Carolina managed to outscore their problems in the end.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
1. Division Locked Up
The Canes only needed one point to clinch the top spot in the Metropolitan Division last night, but I guess they'll settle for two.
It's the third time that the Hurricanes have finished the regular season as Metro champs and first since 2022-23.
In total though, it's the eighth time in franchise history in which they have won their division and the fourth time under head coach Rod Brind'Amour.
Carolina also sits four points up in the Eastern Conference and with just four games to go, they are in a great position to lock up home ice advantage for at least the first three rounds of the playoffs.
"That's the first thing, win your division," said coach Rod Brind'Amour. "Now if we can win the conference, great, but when that ends, we flip the page and we get the opportunity to fight for what everyone's been trying to get at for a long time."
2. Struggles In Net
As the postseason inches closer and closer, the question on who will be the Hurricanes' Game 1 starter continues to linger.
While Frederik Andersen is a proven veteran, he hasn't had a strong season, while Brandon Bussi has overall had a better body of work for the year.
However, neither goalie is covering themselves in glory as we get down the stretch.
Bussi has struggled especially so and last night's game against Boston might have been one of his worst performances.
The 27 year old gave up five goals on 21 shots and had a goals saved above expected of negative 2.74.
The rookie goaltender didn't look comfortable right from the start of the game, giving up a goal on the first shot he faced.
Bussi has been so composed for most of the season and has been at his best to when he's making saves and reads with confidence.
We haven't seen that version of him as of late, but the Canes certainly need one of their netminders to elevate their game here soon or it may not be a long postseason.
3. Milestones Galore
With six total goals scored against the Bruins, the Canes had plenty of opportunities for reaching new career milestones.
Here's some of the notable markers:
- Sebastian Aho - tied career high in assists (53)
- Jackson Blake - reached 50 point milestone
- Brandon Bussi - reached 30 wins (sixth goaltender in franchise history)
- William Carrier - snapped 25 game goal drought
- Alexander Nikishin - set team record for points by a rookie defenseman (31)
- Jaccob Slavin - scored first goal of season
- Logan Stankoven - new career high in points (39)
- Andrei Svechnikov - tied career highs in goals (30), assists (39) and points (69)
- Sean Walker - new career high in assists (21)
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