'It's Just Very Special For Me': Hurricanes Netminder Pyotr Kochetkov Practices With Team For First Time Since Surgery

"After probably some time, it was just every day," Kochetkov said. "Every day just no feels good. It's every day I feel this. I feel it when I skate, when I'm off ice, when I go sleep. It was every day. I tried my best to play, to come back every time, but just after every game, it just felt more and more. And then there was a moment where I just understood I no can play because it was just too much for me and dangerous for my future and for my career."