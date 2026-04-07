'I'm Sure The Boys Will Enjoy It:' Sebastian Aho Excited To Bring Hurricanes To Finland

"There's a lot," Aho said. "Been trying to figure out how many tickets and all that I'm gonna get for the game, so we've been asking the close friends and family if they're available for those dates and most of them will be coming, which is awesome. There's a lot of important people who will see me play who have not necessarily always been able to come here at all. It's awesome. It's probably gonna be a little expensive, but we'll see what we'll be able to work out."