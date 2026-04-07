'I'm Sure The Boys Will Enjoy It:' Sebastian Aho Excited To Bring Hurricanes To Finland
Carolina's Sebastian Aho anticipates a whirlwind of family, friends, and Finnish traditions when the Hurricanes make the trip abroad for the NHL Global Series.
The Carolina Hurricanes were announced as one of the two teams that will be going abroad next season for the NHL Global Series in Helsinki, Finland.
While it was certainly an exciting announcement for Canes fans, especially international ones, you can count Hurricanes alternate captain Sebastian Aho as one of those most excited about the news.
The Finnish centerman has played the last 10 seasons in the NHL, and while he goes back home every offseason, he hasn't played in an actual game back in Finland since 2016.
Now though, he'll have the chance to once again play in front of a crowd of Finns.
"Obviously it's gonna be somewhat weird because not every person is either a Kraken or Canes fan, right?," Aho said. "They're watching good hockey and hopefully rooting for the Finns. But I'm sure it will be a good atmosphere."
Aho said that he and his wife have been taking time on some of the off days since returning from the Olympics to go through all the potential people they'll be wanting to invite for the games.
"There's a lot," Aho said. "Been trying to figure out how many tickets and all that I'm gonna get for the game, so we've been asking the close friends and family if they're available for those dates and most of them will be coming, which is awesome. There's a lot of important people who will see me play who have not necessarily always been able to come here at all. It's awesome. It's probably gonna be a little expensive, but we'll see what we'll be able to work out."
It isn't everyday that you get an opportunity like this, so I'm sure Aho won't be too worried about losing out on a game check or two.
The Hurricanes star said he was actually informed about the event right before the Olympic break by team general manager Eric Tulsky.
"Eric came to the locker room and broke the news for me and within the next five minutes, every guy in the locker room knew pretty much," Aho said. "We kept it pretty tight though. They told us not to spoil it yet, but it was very exciting."
Aho did however discuss the upcoming event with some of his fellow Finnish Olympians, most notably Seattle Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko, who will be facing off against Aho and the Hurricanes in Finland.
The Canes alternate captain said that Kakko joked with him that he was "gonna make reservations at every single restaurant that weekend," so that the Hurricanes wouldn't have anywhere to go.
"We'll have to be quick to get some reservations at the best spots there because I'm sure they want to do the fun stuff too," Aho said. "But I'm sure I'll be able to find something good for the boys."
Aho didn't want to get into what he's planning for the team, saying that he doesn't want to "spoil too much," but he did say that there will for sure be a sauna experience as well as a bit of salmon soup and reindeer.
"I'm sure the boys will enjoy it," Aho said. "Those are probably the things that are a must, but there's plenty of good restaurants in the city and also overall just hanging out as a group. I think it's a great way to bond. Obviously it's a different, long road trip, but hopefully we're gonna have a good time."
Carolina head coach Rod Brind'Amour made the trip with the Hurricanes over 15 years prior, back then as the director of player development, and it's that sort of team bonding that he remembers so well.
"We went over there how many years ago now, I mean it's been a while, but it's a great memory and that's what it is. An opportunity to make memories" Brind'Amour said. "Obviously the games are going to be important, but there's a bigger takeaway too: Going somewhere where you wouldn't normally go and all that stuff. That's the exciting part."
Funny enough, that game 15 years ago was also one of Sebastian Aho's first tastes of the NHL, as the then 13-year-old was actually in attendance to see the Hurricanes take on the Minnesota Wild.
Those game featured a few big name Finns such as Jussi Jokinen, Tuomo Ruutu, Joni Pitkanen, Mikko Koivu, Niklas Baskstrom and Antti Miettinen. Oh and future teammate Brent Burns as well.
"Back then, I had no clue I was gonna play in the NHL or for the Canes, so it's a pretty funny coincidence there," Aho said. "I enjoyed the game. Thought it was cool, something definitely unique. 15-20 years ago, I wasn't paying that much attention to the NHL then. But from there, with all the technology and everything, they started having prime time games, easy access with YouTube and all that, so it was kind of easier to follow the NHL from that point. It was cool. A big show obviously when the NHL comes to Finland. I enjoyed it and hopefully I'll have a good time as a player too."
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