3 Takeaways: Hurricanes Skate To Victory Thanks To Dominant Display Versus Islanders

"It's just knowing what the number one job is and that's to kill the penalty," said Seth Jarvis. "I think when you start flirting with cheating too hard, that's when it kind of bites you in the butt. So just knowing what the number one goal is and then being on the power play, you know you're not always hustling back as hard as you should. So just knowing you can take advantage and kind of just knowing when."