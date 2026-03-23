Finland Bound: Carolina Hurricanes Selected for 2026 Global Series

The NHL announced on Monday that the Carolina Hurricanes have been selected to take part in the 2026 NHL Global Series.
Carolina will play two regular season games against the Seattle Kraken in Helsinki, Finland next season on Nov. 12 and 14.
The NHL Global Series is a league initiative that sees NHL teams play around the world outside of North America, with this marking the 13th season in which the league has sent teams to Europe.
In addition to Carolina and Seattle, the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks will also play in Germany next season on Dec. 18 and 20.
It's been quite a while since the Hurricanes went international, 16 years in fact, as the team team last played outside of North America to open the 2010-11 season.
That series, which was against the Minnesota Wild, was also in Helsinki and played at Hartwell Arena, now Veikkaus Arena, where Carolina will be playing once again.
The Hurricanes currently have two Finnish players on their roster in Sebastian Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
Aho, 28, who hails from Rauma, is already one of the top Finnish players of all-time, ranking eighth in total points (703) and fifth in goals (308).
The 2015 second-round pick has also been a big player for Finland on the international stage, capturing gold at the 2016 World Junior Championships and bronze at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Kotkaniemi, 25, is a Pori native with 78 goals and 203 points across his 513 game career.
Per the team's press release, "Hurricanes fans interested in attending the NHL Global Series Finland can fill out this interest form to receive information on Canes Fan Tour packages. Fan Tour packages will include airfare, hotel accommodations, game tickets, tours and optional excursions. Additional information will be released at a later date."
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