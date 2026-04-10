7 Takeaways: Hurricanes Embarrass Blackhawks To Start Road Trip

There were certainly a lot of people in my mentions this year that said very adamantly that Logan Stankoven was not a second-line center.



Well, now that the 23 year old has eclipsed the 20-goal and 40-point milestones this season, it's kind of crazy how I don't really see those same complaints anymore.



"It's what you dream of as a kid," Stankoven said on the milestone moment. "A lot of work, for sure, and I know it's far from over. I'm gonna keep getting better every game. I think I'm far from a finished product and I just want to be the best version I can of myself.



Stankoven made the move back to his natural position of center to start the year, that being just his second full NHL season at that, and so you knew it was gonna take some time for him to really get used to it.



But really right away, he found some strong chemistry with Jackson Blake and a variety of other linemates, whether that was Nikolaj Ehlers or Taylor Hall, and his lines had consistently been one of the most possession dominant in the league.



He wasn't getting any bounces for a while there, but now the pucks are finally starting to drop for him and his numbers are matching what his expected production has always been, as Stankoven now ranks 25th in the league in 5v5 goals amongst true centers.



"We've been talking about him all year and he went through that stretch where he wasn't scoring, but he was getting those chances and it was just a matter of time and clearly that's what's happening here lately," Brind'Amour said.



Stankoven is also the sixth Hurricane this season to reach the 20-goal milestone, tied not only for the most in the league this year, but also the most in franchise history.



"I think it's a great confidence booster," Stankoven said. "There's times when it has been frustrating when you get a lot of chances and they don't go in, but I've kind of said to my linemates on the bench, for all the times they've set me up and I've missed or hit posts and it didn't go in, that it's kind of nice now that they are starting to fall and drop in for me."