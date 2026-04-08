Taylor Hall Nominated For Masterton Trophy

Hall's remarkable career resurgence, marked by resilience and renewed dedication, earns him a nod for perseverance and sportsmanship.
The Carolina chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association has selected Taylor Hall as the Carolina Hurricanes nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.
The Masterton is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.
Hall, 34, has seen a career rebound in Carolina after two tough years with the Chicago Blackhawks.
The veteran winger joined the Hawks initially to provide Connor Bedard with a talented linemate and mentor, but injuries plagued Hall's time in the Windy City, most notably when he tore his ACL in 2023.
But even when he returned to the lineup, Hall saw his ice time diminish more and more, eventually playing only fourth line minutes and even being a healthy scratch at times despite Chicago being one of the worst teams in the league.
However, Carolina saw potential still in the veteran and acquired him in January of 2025.
Hall went on to be a steady contributor for the Canes that year and even earned himself a three-year contract extension out of it too.
"[Coming to Carolina] was everything," Hall said. "There's just an added element of emotion when you join a team that's in a race and is building for something more. When you don't have that, when you're at the bottom of the standings, it's just a weird situation and you almost start to play for yourself a little bit instead of putting the team first. I love it here, love the group and everything that they've built. "
The 2010 first overall pick is used to being a top line player and has been a league MVP before, but he's taken on a new role with the Hurricanes and has enjoyed great success with that playing in any spot where he's been placed.
"I've tried to come in and just be a part of that and I feel like as the year has gone on, I've gotten a bigger and bigger role and it's been a lot of fun," Hall said. "It's just doing what's asked of you and trying to grow your role as you go along. I feel like I'm playing good hockey. It's been a really good ride and I'm just trying to enjoy this as much as I can."
Even this year, Hall started off on the Hurricanes' fourth line, but has since joined the second line with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, where he's enjoyed his most productive season since 2021-22.
"Just getting on a line with Stank and Blakey has been really rewarding," Hall said. "Growing and getting better and better to the point where now we're a good line and night in and night out, we're responsible for the most part and a big part of what we're doing here. Everyone has a role, everyone has a part, but we feel like we're maybe that hidden element as we go forward here in the playoffs."
All 32 teams have a nomination for the award and the winner is voted on by the entire PHWA body.
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