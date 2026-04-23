Carolina Hurricanes @ Ottawa Senators Game 3: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch
Canes aim for a commanding 3-0 lead in Ottawa. Will the Senators shake up lines to find life, or will Carolina steal a road win?
What - Game 3 (2-0)
When - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 23
Where - Canadian Tire Centre; Ottawa, ON
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TBS, HBO MAX, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS
The Carolina Hurricanes capped off a thrilling 2OT victory on Monday to take a 2-0 series lead on the road to Ottawa.
The Canes will now look to steal a road game as they aim for a commanding 3-0 lead in the first-round series.
Frederik Andersen is expected to once again man the Hurricanes net and no lineup changes are anticipated.
For Ottawa though, coach Travis Green said that anything could be on the table for the team as they look to get some life.
The team has been missing Artem Zub and Tyler Kleven this series and both remain potential game-time decisions.
It should be another tight match in Game 3.
Streaks
- Logan Stankoven (9g, 5a) has points in 10 straight games (regular season and playoffs) and has scored in back-to-back games.
- Jackson Blake (3a) and Taylor Hall (1g, 2a) have points in back-to-back games.
Milestone Watch
- N/A
Game Notes
- This is the first time the Canes and Senators have faced off in the playoffs.
- This year, Carolina went 2-1-0 against Ottawa in the regular season, outscoring them 11-10.
- For their careers, Sebastian Aho (9g, 26pts in 26gp) and Nikolaj Ehlers (12g, 30pts in 27gp) are point-per-game players against the Senators.
- Ottawa holds a few connections to the Hurricanes franchise as Ridly Greig's father, Mark, played for the Hartford Whalers from 1990-94; Jake Sanderson's father, Geoff, played for the Whalers and Hurricanes from 1991-97; Warren Foegele played for Carolina from 2017-21; James Reimer played for Carolina from 2019-21; and goaltending coach Justin Peters played for Carolina from 2010-14.
- Hurricanes assistant coach Tim Gleason was drafted by the Senators in the first round of the 2001 draft.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Frederik Andersen: 2-0; 0.967 Sv%; 0.78 GAA
- Linus Ullmark: 0-2; 0.936 Sv%; 1.99 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Logan Stankoven (2) / Drake Batherson & Dylan Cozens (1)
- Points - Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall & Jackson Blake (3) / Jake Sanderson (2)
Power Play
- Carolina - 16.7% (1/6)
- Ottawa - 0% (0/7)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 100% (7/7)
- Ottawa - 83.3% (5/6)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov
Senators Projected Lineup
Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stutzle - Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig - Dylan Cozens - Claude Giroux
Warren Foegele - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins - Lars Eller - Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson - Nikolas Matinpalo
Thomas Chabot - Jordan Spence
Dennis Gilbert - Lassi Thomson
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Injuries and Scratches: Xavier Bourgault, Graeme Clarke, Cameron Crotty, Stephen Halliday, Arthur Kaliyev, Kurtis MacDermid, Leevi Merilainen, Oskar Pettersson, Carter Yakemchuk, Nick Jensen (LBI), Tyler Kleven (UBI), Artem Zub (undisclosed)
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