Carolina Hurricanes @ Ottawa Senators Game 3: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

This is the first time the Canes and Senators have faced off in the playoffs.

This year, Carolina went 2-1-0 against Ottawa in the regular season, outscoring them 11-10.

For their careers, Sebastian Aho (9g, 26pts in 26gp) and Nikolaj Ehlers (12g, 30pts in 27gp) are point-per-game players against the Senators.

Ottawa holds a few connections to the Hurricanes franchise as Ridly Greig's father, Mark, played for the Hartford Whalers from 1990-94; Jake Sanderson's father, Geoff, played for the Whalers and Hurricanes from 1991-97; Warren Foegele played for Carolina from 2017-21; James Reimer played for Carolina from 2019-21; and goaltending coach Justin Peters played for Carolina from 2010-14.