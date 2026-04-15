Why This Year Could Be Different For Carolina

Fully healthy and boasting record offensive depth, Carolina eyes a breakthrough season. Will this be enough to finally conquer the Eastern Conference Final?
The Carolina Hurricanes have concluded their 2025-26 regular season schedule and are now set for their eighth straight postseason appearance.
The Canes have been one of the most consistent teams over that stretch, winning at least one round every year and collecting the sixth most postseason wins overall, but the team has yet to advance past the Eastern Conference Final.
The conference finals hump has been a consistent barrier for Carolina and even despite strong seasons, they've fallen short of their main goal every year.
But could Year 8 be a different story?
Why This Year Is Different
Health
With Pyotr Kochetkov's activation off of IR on Tuesday, the Hurricanes are entering the postseason with a fully available group, something that hasn't been the case too often in recent years.
Health is one of the biggest keys a team needs throughout the playoffs, and so Carolina is in a good spot when it comes to that aspect. The fact that they were also able to give their top guys ample rest heading into the postseason will also only help in that regard too.
Now, the key will be staying healthy throughout the playoffs.
Offensive Depth
The 2025-26 team is the highest scoring iteration of the Carolina Hurricanes in team history.
With 291 total goals scored across 82 games, the Canes surpassed the 2005-06 team, the one that won the franchise's lone Stanley Cup.
And the way they did it is even more impressive.
The Hurricanes don't have a superstar on the roster, but they do boast one of the deepest teams in the entire league.
Carolina had seven 20+ goal scorers this season, more than any other team in the NHL, and had six players eclipse the 50-point marker.
Their offense is also evenly spread throughout their lineup, with at least two 20+ goal scorers on each of the top three lines and the fourth line having two double-digit goal scorers as well.
The top line of Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis has been dominant this season, combining for 90 goals, while also taking on difficult matchups.
Jackson Blake has taken a massive step in his development on the second line and Logan Stankoven has been red hot at 2C since the trade deadline, giving the Canes a really strong top-six.
Nikolaj Ehlers has added another dynamic element to the team this year and with him slotting down the lineup, teams are going to struggle to matchup against Carolina.
Blueline Improvements
The Hurricanes turned back the clock on their blueline this season, replacing the aging Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov with K'Andre Miller and Alexander Nikishin.
On top of their offensive contributions — both players eclipsed 30 points — both provide physical and dependable play in their own ends and fit much better in the Hurricanes' system which puts such an emphasis on skating and puck moving.
Add in career years for Sean Walker and Shayne Gostisbehere, who was nearly a point-per-game producer this season, and you can see why the Canes' backend felt a lot more impactful this season.
Not to mention that Jaccob Slavin has been steady since returning from injury, stabilizing the team's penalty kill and having one of the highest rated per-game defensive impacts in the league.
And to top it all off, the team actually has the depth behind the top six to potentially weather potential losses.
When the Canes lost Jalen Chatfield and Walker last year, the team were forced to use two rookies who just simply weren't ready for the moment and it cost them big in the ECF.
This year, the Canes have a veteran in Mike Reilly as their seventh, but also two rookies in Charles Alexis Legault and Joel Nystrom who both got solid chunks of games with the team and actually looked like they could handle their minutes.
Power Play Success
The Hurricanes enter the postseason with the fourth best power play in the league, which has operated at a 24.9% success rate.
However, that number is including the team's terrible start to the year, where the man advantage was near the bottom of the league.
Since the start of the new year though, no team has been better than Carolina on the power play, where they've scored at a 31.7% rate on the man advantage.
A putrid power play has sunk the team many times in the past, but with the way both units have been producing down the stretch, there's a lot to be hopeful about this year.
As mentioned before, Gostisbehere has been at another level this season, but especially so on the power play. Him, combined with the infusion of Ehlers onto the top unit, has given it a dynamism it's severely lacked for years.
Add in Andrei Svechnikov's return to form and you can see why the top unit has been so deadly.
But what's really helping the Canes this year is that they actually have a really good second unit too.
Alexander Nikishin is a tremendously talented offensive defenseman and having the entire second line of Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall all working alongside him and one of Ehlers and Jordan Staal has given the Hurricanes a dominant one-two punch.
No Florida
In the prior three playoffs, only one team managed to knock off the Florida Panthers, that being the Vegas Golden Knights.
Outside of them, nobody else had been able to defeat the East's top team in a seven-game series and Carolina was well aware of that fact.
The Hurricanes ran into the Florida buzzsaw twice over that span, losing in the 2023 and 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.
This year though, an injury ravaged Panthers team failed to qualify for the postseason, meaning that for the first time since 2022, a new team will win the Prince of Wales Trophy.
So there really isn't a better opportunity than now for Carolina to make a run given that they don't have to exorcise any demons.
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