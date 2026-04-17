Hurricanes Full First-Round Schedule Released

Puck drops April 18th as the Hurricanes begin their quest for the Cup. Get the full game-by-game breakdown and tune-in details now.
The NHL has finally released the full schedule for the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators will kick off their series in Raleigh on Saturday, April 18 at 3 p.m.
That opening game will be streamed on FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN, Sportsnet, OMNI and TVAS.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
First Round Schedule
Game 1 - Sat. April 18; 3pm; Lenovo Center Game 2 - Mon. April 20; 7:30pm; Lenovo Center Game 3 - Thur. April 23; 7:30pm; Canadian Tire Centre Game 4 - Sat. April 25; 3pm; Canadian Tire Centre Game 5* - Mon. April 27; TBD; Lenovo Center Game 6* - Thur. April 30; TBD; Canadian Tire Centre Game 7* - Sat. May 2; TBD; Lenovo Center
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