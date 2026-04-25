Carolina Hurricanes @ Ottawa Senators Game 4: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch
Canes aim for the sweep! Unpack projected lineups and key matchups as Carolina clashes with Ottawa in a pivotal Game 4 showdown.
What - Game 4 (3-0)
When - 3 p.m., Saturday, April 25
Where - Canadian Tire Centre; Ottawa, ON
How to Watch - TBS, truTV, HBO MAX, FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet, TVAS
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to be the first team to advance to the second round this postseason as they go for the sweep against the Ottawa Senators.
Even despite Carolina being up 3-0, its been a very tight series that could have gone either way.
However, Logan Stankoven and Frederik Andersen have really elevated their games for the Hurricanes and they've been the difference makers through three games.
The Canes haven't really gotten anything going on their power play or from their top offensive guys, but they haven't necessarily needed them either as Ottawa has had the exact same problem.
While Linus Ullmark has done all he can for the Senators, his job is going to be substantially harder in Game 4 as Ottawa will be without both of their top pairing defensemen in Artem Zub and Jake Sanderson.
The Hurricanes have a golden opportunity to advance, but they're going to need to play their A-game if they hope to eliminate the Sens.
Streaks
- Logan Stankoven (10g, 6a) has points in 11 straight games (regular season and playoffs) and has scored in three straight.
- Jackson Blake (1g, 3a) and Taylor Hall (1g, 4a) have points in three straight games.
- K'Andre Miller (2a) has assisted on the game-winning goal in back-to-back games.
Milestone Watch
- William Carrier will play in his 100th career playoff game this afternoon in Ottawa.
Game Notes
- This is the first time the Canes and Senators have faced off in the playoffs.
- This year, Carolina went 2-1-0 against Ottawa in the regular season, outscoring them 11-10.
- Ottawa holds a few connections to the Hurricanes franchise as Ridly Greig's father, Mark, played for the Hartford Whalers from 1990-94; Jake Sanderson's father, Geoff, played for the Whalers and Hurricanes from 1991-97; Warren Foegele played for Carolina from 2017-21; James Reimer played for Carolina from 2019-21; and goaltending coach Justin Peters played for Carolina from 2010-14.
- Hurricanes assistant coach Tim Gleason was drafted by the Senators in the first round of the 2001 draft.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Frederik Andersen: 3-0; 0.964 Sv%; 0.84 GAA
- Linus Ullmark: 0-3; 0.933 Sv%; 2.02 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Logan Stankoven (3) / Drake Batherson (2)
- Points - Taylor Hall (5) / Drake Batherson (2)
Power Play
- Carolina - 10% (1/10)
- Ottawa - 0% (0/12)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 100% (12/12)
- Ottawa - 90% (9/10)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov
Senators Projected Lineup
Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stutzle - Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig - Dylan Cozens - Claude Giroux
Warren Foegele - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins - Lars Eller - Fabian Zetterlund
Thomas Chabot - Jordan Spence
Tylero Kleven - Cameron Crotty
Dennis Gilbert - Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Injuries and Scratches: Xavier Bourgault, Graeme Clarke, Stephen Halliday, Arthur Kaliyev, Kurtis MacDermid, Leevi Merilainen, Oskar Pettersson, Carter Yakemchuk, Nick Jensen (LBI), Artem Zub (undisclosed), Jake Sanderson (concussion)
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