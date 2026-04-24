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Taylor Hall Will Not Receive Supplemental Discipline For Hit To Head Of Jake Sanderson

Ryan Henkel
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Hall avoids supplemental discipline for the controversial hit.

The Hockey News: The Big Show

Carolina Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall will not receive any supplemental discipline for an illegal hit to the head of Ottawa Senators defenseman Jack Sanderson.

Hall was assessed a minor penalty for the second period hit and there was no apparent injury immediately following the play.

However, Sanderson would eventually leave the game and would not return.

Ottawa coach Travis Green insinuated that Sanderson left the game due to the hit, and later said that the defenseman suffered a concussion as well.

There is also some speculation that the defenseman, who continued to play following the hit, was also injured from a blocked shot a bit later in the game.

Hall was suspended once in his career, getting a two-game ban, after kneeing Minnesota's Cal Clutterbuck back in 2013, but he's never been anywhere near a dirty player throughout his career.

According to Hall, the head contact was accidental and you can see that he doesn't extend his elbow out or change his angle at all when the hit is made.

The veteran was lining up Sanderson for the hit, but the Ottawa defenseman does put himself into a vulnerable position as he lowers himself while reaching for the puck.

It's certainly an unfortunate circumstance, and deserving of the initial penalty, but it's not an intentional or dirty play deserving of supplemental discipline.

Hurricanes' stifling defense and unstoppable second line push them to the brink of sweeping the Senators. Unwavering penalty kill seals another victory.
thehockeynews.com10 Observations: Hurricanes On Precipice Of Sweeping SenatorsHurricanes' stifling defense and unstoppable second line push them to the brink of sweeping the Senators. Unwavering penalty kill seals another victory.

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