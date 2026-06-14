Carolina Hurricanes @ Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

With the Stanley Cup in the building, Carolina eyes a championship clincher. Jordan Staal’s dominant play meets a desperate Vegas squad fighting to force a decisive seventh game.
What - Game 6 (3-2)
When - 8 p.m., Sunday, June 14
Where - T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, NV
How to Watch - ABC, CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
The Stanley Cup is in the building.
After a Game 5 win on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes are now just one win away from winning the Stanley Cup and they'll have two cracks at the Cup, starting tonight in Vegas.
The Hurricanes have been firing on all cylinders in the last few games, with all four lines going, the power play being red hot and Brandon Bussi solidifying the net.
Jordan Staal has also put the team on his back with a monstrous Final, and he's put himself right there in the Conn Smythe conversation.
But the series isn't done yet.
The Golden Knights still have a lot of talent (even though they'll be without center William Karlsson) and they're capable of pulling off another two wins, so the Canes are going to have to bring their best game of the season if they want to secure eternal glory.
Streaks
- Jordan Staal (6g, 1a) has goals in five straight games.
- Sebastian Aho (1g, 4a) has points in four straight games.
- Nikolaj Ehlers (1g, 5a) and Shayne Gostisbehere (3a) have points in back-to-back games.
Game Notes
- Carolina and Vegas have never met in the postseason before.
- This is both team's third trip to the Stanley Cup Final in franchise history (CAR - 2002, 2006, 2026; VGK - 2018, 2023, 2026).
- William Carrier played for the Golden Knights from 2017-2024, winning the Cup with them in 2023.
- Noah Hanifin (2015-2018) and Dylan Coghlan (2022-2024) both played for Carolina.
- The Hurricanes went 0-2 against the Golden Knights in the regular season, with both games taking place in October.
- All-time, the Canes have a 9-7 record against Vegas.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Brandon Bussi: 2-1; 0.908 Sv%; 2.18 GAA
- Carter Hart: 14-7; 0.909 Sv%; 2.59 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Logan Stankoven (11) / Brett Howden (14)
- Points - Taylor Hall & Jackson Blake (18) / Mitch Marner (29)
Power Play
- Carolina - 18.1% (13/72)
- Vegas - 21.3% (13/61)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 91.2% (62/68)
- Vegas - 81.3% (52/64)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov
Golden Knights Projected Lineup
Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden - Tomas Hertl - Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad - Colton Sissons - Mark Stone
Cole Smith - Nic Dowd - Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Dylan Coghlan - Jeremy Lauzon
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Injuries and Scratches: William Karlsson (undisclosed), Kaedan Korczak, Braeden Bowman, Jaycob Megna, Ben Hutton, Reilly Smith
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