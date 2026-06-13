How One Small Swap Sparked Carolina's Top Line

"It's something that I feel Roddy has done before, using me in that position," Martinook said. "I think I got into it with a fan on Twitter one year. They were calling me "First Line Martinook" and making a big joke about it and I was like, 'If your boss promoted you at work, would you be disappointed?' Getting to play with two incredible players is a blessing and something I need to bring my best to try and keep up with them. I think those guys, they want it so bad, as do I, so I think you're trying to do everything you can."