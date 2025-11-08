Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 14 (9-4-0)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 8
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSG-B
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to make it three wins in a row as they take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight in Raleigh.
The Hurricanes look to trending the right way on the injury front as a trio of players took to the ice for the team's morning skate on Saturday.
Eric Robinson, William Carrier and Shayne Gostisbehere all were participants at practice and the two forwards are expected to play tonight while Gostisbehere is expected to be a few more days away.
Buffalo enters tonight's game having seen their seven game point streak snapped after getting shutout by the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
However, while the Sabres were collecting points, they have won just one game in their last six outings.
It's been an up and down season for Buffalo already as the team is also dealing with a myriad of injuries and most recently learned that they're going to be without captain and star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, as he returns to Sweden to be with his fiancée who had to undergo a heart transplant over the summer.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson
Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker
K'Andre Miller - Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Brandon Bussi, Shayne Gostisbehere, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Jalen Chatfield (UBI)
Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Tage Thompson
Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn
Owen Power - Conor Timmins
Mattias Samuelsson - Michael Kesselring
Bowen Byram - Jacob Bryson
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Injuries and Scratches: Colton Ellis, Zac Jones, Josh Norris (UBI), Justin Danforth (LBI), Jiri Kulich (Ear), Zach Benson (LBI), Jason Zucker (Illness), Rasmus Dahlin (Personal)
