    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Nov 8, 2025, 17:16
    Updated at: Nov 8, 2025, 17:29

    Hurricanes seek third straight win. Sabres battle injuries and a snapped point streak. Key matchups and projected lineups await.

    What - Game 14 (9-4-0)
    When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 8
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSG-B

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to make it three wins in a row as they take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight in Raleigh.

    The Hurricanes look to trending the right way on the injury front as a trio of players took to the ice for the team's morning skate on Saturday.

    Eric Robinson, William Carrier and Shayne Gostisbehere all were participants at practice and the two forwards are expected to play tonight while Gostisbehere is expected to be a few more days away.

    Buffalo enters tonight's game having seen their seven game point streak snapped after getting shutout by the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

    However, while the Sabres were collecting points, they have won just one game in their last six outings.

    It's been an up and down season for Buffalo already as the team is also dealing with a myriad of injuries and most recently learned that they're going to be without captain and star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, as he returns to Sweden to be with his fiancée who had to undergo a heart transplant over the summer.

    Streaks

    • Sean Walker (2g, 2a) has goals and multiple points in back-to-back games.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers (2g) has goals in back-to-back games.
    • Sebastian Aho (2a) and Seth Jarvis (1g, 1a) have points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Nikolaj Ehlers is one assist away from 300 career assists.
    • K'Andre Miller is one assist shy of 100 career assists.
    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is three points shy of 200 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.
    • Eric Robinson is five games away from 400 career games played.
    • Sean Walker is five games away from 100 games played as a Hurricane.
    • Jordan Staal set the team record for games played (910) on Thursday, passing his brother Eric.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 92-100-18-7 all-time against Buffalo and last season, went 1-2-0.
    • Sebastian Aho (16g, 29pts in 22gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (2g, 14pts in 14gp) are point-per-game players for their careers against the Sabres.
    • Former Sabres in the Hurricanes lineup include William Carrier (2016-17), Taylor Hall (2020-21), Eric Robinson (2023-24) and Mark Jankowski (2021-22).
    • Alex Lyon is the lone former Hurricane in the Sabres lineup. The goaltender appeared in two games for Carolina in the 2021-22 season.
    • Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams (2002-2007) and special advisor Eric Staal (2003-2016) are former Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup champions.
    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Pyotr Kochetkov: 1-0-0; 1.000 Sv%; 0.00 GAA
    • Alex Lyon: 3-4-3; 0.915 Sv%; 2.81 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (8) / Tage Thompson & Alex Tuch (5)
    • Points - Seth Jarvis & Sebastian Aho (13) / Alex Tuch (12)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 10.8% (32nd)
    • Buffalo - 17.8 (20th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 82.6% (12th)
    • Buffalo - 91.3% (1st)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    Taylor Hall - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    William Carrier - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson

    Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker
    K'Andre Miller - Joel Nystrom
    Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault

    Pyotr Kochetkov
    Frederik Andersen

    Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Brandon Bussi, Shayne Gostisbehere, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Jalen Chatfield (UBI)

    Sabres Projected Lineup

    Isak Rosen - Noah Ostlund - Tage Thompson
    Josh Doan - Ryan McLeod - Alex Tuch
    Jordan Greenway - Tyson Kozak - Jack Quinn
    Josh Dunne - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn

    Owen Power - Conor Timmins
    Mattias Samuelsson - Michael Kesselring
    Bowen Byram - Jacob Bryson

    Alex Lyon
    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

    Injuries and Scratches: Colton Ellis, Zac Jones, Josh Norris (UBI), Justin Danforth (LBI), Jiri Kulich (Ear), Zach Benson (LBI), Jason Zucker (Illness), Rasmus Dahlin (Personal)

