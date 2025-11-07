Hurricanes Defenseman Jalen Chatfield Exits Game With Injury Following Headshot

The Carolina Hurricanes are down yet another defenseman as Jalen Chatfield was injured in the first period of the Canes' Thursday night game against the Minnesota Wild.

Chatfield was moving a puck out of his defensive zone when Minnesota Wild forward Tyler Pitlick came and delivered a hit right to the Hurricanes defenseman's head.

The blueliner stayed down on the ice for an extended period of time and then went immediately to the room following the hit.

Pitlick was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head, meaning he is essentially kicked out of tonight's game and is automatically suspended pending league approval.

Chatfield is the fourth Hurricanes blueline regular to be injured this season, just 13 games into the year.

Updates will be provided once made available.

UPDATE: Chatfield has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the game with an upper-body injury.

