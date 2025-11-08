Trio Of Injured Players Return For Carolina Hurricanes

Things look to be heading in a positive direction for the Carolina Hurricanes on the injury front as three players returned to practice for the first time in weeks.

Forwards Eric Robinson and William Carrier along with defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere all rejoined the team for practice on Saturday before the team's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

While Carrier and Robinson both looked to be slotting in on the fourth line alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Gostisbehere is still perhaps a day or so away as he looked to be skating as an extra.

It's really good news for the Hurricanes who were thought to be without the trio for a long time moving forward given the way Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour discussed the injuries.

Robinson and Carrier were each injured against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 23 and Gostisbehere suffered a new injury on Oct. 28 after missing four games before then with a lower-body injury.

This would leave Carolina with just two injuries remaining, Jaccob Slavin who is dealing with a lower-body injury and has missed the team's last 11 games, and Jalen Chatfield who took a blow to the head on Thursday.

Brind'Amour will speak to the media following Saturday's skate where updates on the three will be provided.

