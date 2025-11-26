Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 23 (14-6-2)

When - 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 26

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSG2

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to kick off their long homestand on the right foot as they host the New York Rangers.

Carolina is returning from a four-game road trip where they went 2-1-1, but most recently lost to Buffalo 3-1.

The Hurricanes are also dealing with a few new absences as Pyotr Kochetkov reaggravated his injury from earlier in the season and captain Jordan Staal is battling illness.

New York is also dealing with a few injuries and namely, captain J.T. Miller and defenseman Will Borgen are game-time decisions.

The Rangers snapped a four-game skid on Monday night, defeating the St. Louis Blues 3-2.

It's been tough sledding for New York this season, as the team has struggled mightily to score goals.

Streaks

N/A

Milestone Watch

Sebastian Aho will play in his 700th career NHL game tonight.

will play in his 700th career NHL game tonight. Eric Robinson is two games away from 100 games played as a Carolina Hurricane.

is two games away from 100 games played as a Carolina Hurricane. Jordan Martinook is three goals away from 100 career goals.

is three goals away from 100 career goals. Nikolaj Ehlers is four games away from 700 career NHL games.

Game Notes

Carolina is 1-0-0 over New York this season, having won 3-0 Nov. 4 at MSG.

K'Andre Miller is slated to play his first game against his former club tonight. Miller, who was drafted 22nd overall by the Rangers in 2018, played in New York from 2020-2025, recording 36 goals and 132 point in 368 games.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 5-5-2; 0.881 Sv%; 3.07 GAA

Igor Shesterkin: 8-8-2; 0.909 Sv%; 2.50 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (11) / Mika Zibanejad (7)

Points - Sebastian Aho (21) / Adam Fox (21)

Power Play

Carolina - 14.3% (29th)

New York - 20% (17th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 78.6% (22nd)

New York - 79.7% (19th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Justin Robidas - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jordan Staal (illness)

Rangers Projected Lineup

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Jonny Brodzinski

Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh



Vladislav - Adam Fox

Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen - Matthew Robertson



Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand



Injuries and Scratches: Will Borgen (UBI), Matt Rempe (UBI), J.T. Miller (UBI), Jonathan Quick (LBI)

