    Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Nov 26, 2025, 16:48
    Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Nov 26, 2025, 16:48
    Nov 26, 2025, 16:48
    Updated at: Nov 26, 2025, 16:48

    Hurricanes face Rangers with key players sidelined. Will Carolina's home ice advantage and scoring depth prevail?

    What - Game 23 (14-6-2)
    When - 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 26
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSG2

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to kick off their long homestand on the right foot as they host the New York Rangers.

    Carolina is returning from a four-game road trip where they went 2-1-1, but most recently lost to Buffalo 3-1.

    The Hurricanes are also dealing with a few new absences as Pyotr Kochetkov reaggravated his injury from earlier in the season and captain Jordan Staal is battling illness.

    New York is also dealing with a few injuries and namely, captain J.T. Miller and defenseman Will Borgen are game-time decisions.

    The Rangers snapped a four-game skid on Monday night, defeating the St. Louis Blues 3-2.

    It's been tough sledding for New York this season, as the team has struggled mightily to score goals.

    Streaks

    • N/A

    Milestone Watch

    • Sebastian Aho will play in his 700th career NHL game tonight.
    • Eric Robinson is two games away from 100 games played as a Carolina Hurricane.
    • Jordan Martinook is three goals away from 100 career goals.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers is four games away from 700 career NHL games.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 1-0-0 over New York this season, having won 3-0 Nov. 4 at MSG.
    • K'Andre Miller is slated to play his first game against his former club tonight. Miller, who was drafted 22nd overall by the Rangers in 2018, played in New York from 2020-2025, recording 36 goals and 132 point in 368 games.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 5-5-2; 0.881 Sv%; 3.07 GAA
    • Igor Shesterkin: 8-8-2; 0.909 Sv%; 2.50 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (11) / Mika Zibanejad (7)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (21) / Adam Fox (21)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 14.3% (29th)
    • New York - 20% (17th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 78.6% (22nd)
    • New York - 79.7% (19th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Justin Robidas - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Frederik Andersen
    Brandon Bussi

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jordan Staal (illness)

    Rangers Projected Lineup

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Jonny Brodzinski
    Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafreniere
    Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Brett Berard
    Adam Edstrom - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

    Vladislav - Adam Fox
    Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider
    Urho Vaakanainen - Matthew Robertson

    Igor Shesterkin
    Dylan Garand

    Injuries and Scratches: Will Borgen (UBI), Matt Rempe (UBI), J.T. Miller (UBI), Jonathan Quick (LBI)

