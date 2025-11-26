Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 23 (14-6-2)
When - 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 26
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSG2
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to kick off their long homestand on the right foot as they host the New York Rangers.
Carolina is returning from a four-game road trip where they went 2-1-1, but most recently lost to Buffalo 3-1.
The Hurricanes are also dealing with a few new absences as Pyotr Kochetkov reaggravated his injury from earlier in the season and captain Jordan Staal is battling illness.
New York is also dealing with a few injuries and namely, captain J.T. Miller and defenseman Will Borgen are game-time decisions.
The Rangers snapped a four-game skid on Monday night, defeating the St. Louis Blues 3-2.
It's been tough sledding for New York this season, as the team has struggled mightily to score goals.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Justin Robidas - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jordan Staal (illness)
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Jonny Brodzinski
Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav - Adam Fox
Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen - Matthew Robertson
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand
Injuries and Scratches: Will Borgen (UBI), Matt Rempe (UBI), J.T. Miller (UBI), Jonathan Quick (LBI)
