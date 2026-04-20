Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators Game 2: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch
Hurricanes aim for a 2-0 series lead tonight. Expect another tight, physical contest.
What - Game 2 (1-0)
When - 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 20
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, ESPN2, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Ottawa Senators tonight as they host Game 2.
Carolina defeated Ottawa in Game 1, 2-0, thanks to a pair of goals from the second line and a shutout by Frederik Andersen.
The Hurricanes and Senators both play a very similar style of suffocating, tight hockey and so there's not a lot of space out there.
Much like Game 1, it's going to come down to which teams can capitalize on the few chances they get and the power play will also be a big factor.
Expect another physical and tense matchup.
Streaks
- Logan Stankoven (8g, 5a) has points in each of his last nine games (regular season and playoffs).
Milestone Watch
- N/A
Game Notes
- This is the first time the Canes and Senators have faced off in the playoffs.
- This year, Carolina went 2-1-0 against Ottawa in the regular season, outscoring them 11-10.
- For their careers, Sebastian Aho (9g, 26pts in 26gp) and Nikolaj Ehlers (12g, 30pts in 27gp) are point-per-game players against the Senators.
- Ottawa holds a few connections to the Hurricanes franchise as Ridly Greig's father, Mark, played for the Hartford Whalers from 1990-94; Jake Sanderson's father, Geoff, played for the Whalers and Hurricanes from 1991-97; Warren Foegele played for Carolina from 2017-21; James Reimer played for Carolina from 2019-21; and goaltending coach Justin Peters played for Carolina from 2010-14.
- Hurricanes assistant coach Tim Gleason was drafted by the Senators in the first round of the 2001 draft.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Frederik Andersen: 1-0; 1.000 Sv%; 0.00 GAA
- Linus Ullmark: 0-1; 0.931 Sv%; 2.11 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Logan Stankoven & Taylor Hall (1) / N/A (0)
- Points - Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall & Jackson Blake (2) / N/A (0)
Power Play
- Carolina - 0% (0/5)
- Ottawa - 0% (0/4)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 100% (4/4)
- Ottawa - 100% (5/5)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov
Senators Projected Lineup
Drake Batherson - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk - Dylan Cozens - Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele - Lars Eller - Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub*
Thomas Chabot - Jordan Spence
Dennis Gilbert - Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Injuries and Scratches: Cameron Crotty, Stephen Halliday, Hayden Hodgson, Kurtis MacDermid, Lassi Thomson, Leevi Merilainen, Nick Jensen (LBI), Tyler Kleven (UBI)
*Artem Zub was injured in the second period and would not return to Game 1. No update has been given on his status.
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