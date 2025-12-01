'Definitely Things To Clean Up, But Two Points Nonetheless': Nikolaj Ehlers, Brandon Bussi, Taylor Hall, Rod Brind'Amour On Shutout, OT Win

The Carolina Hurricanes came out ahead in a tight contest with the Calgary Flames, winning 1-0 in overtime Sunday night at Lenovo Center.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored the game-winner on a feed from Taylor Hall and Brandon Bussi stopped 15 shots for his first career shutout.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Ehlers, Bussi and Hall spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the story Brandon Bussi has been writing: He's been great for us. He's come up with the timely saves and that's how I sum it up. Because it's not like we've bene leaving him out to dry or giving up 40 shots a night. It's not that, but if there's a breakaway here or there all of a sudden, those are huge moments in tight games and every game, you could kind of say the same story. Timely saves that allow us to have a chance. That's what you ask of him.



On the game: We knew coming in how it was going to be and I don't think we respected it enough. If you look at it, a lot of turnovers were unforced. Like, they were forcing us, but we know that we have to get it behind their D and actually play the game the way we normally do, but we were trying to do things that just didn't work. It was right into their hands. So you could sense the frustration. But at the end of the day, it wasn't like we were giving up a ton. But they were blowing the zone and we were like, 'Eh, I don't really want to go with him because I want to get the goal.' Like, you could just feel it. So it wasn't a perfect game for us, for sure, but at the end of the day, nobodies going to remember this one in a day or two and I'm happy to get the two points.



On the game-winning goal: We haven't used them on a line as they're both left wingers, but I'm looking for those opportunities, 3v3s, 4v4s, and obviously we got them out there and they helped us out.



On having Jordan Staal back in the lineup: We know what he brings. Taking the faceoffs and taking the stress off of some of our other guys. It's a tough game for him because he hadn't done much for five, six days so I knew that was going to be a little tough, but their line was good. They had a chance right at the end of the game to win it. He's so important to our group.



On Nikolaj Ehlers: He's had a lot of opportunities. He even had that breakaway in the second period and you're like, 'Okay, here it is,' and then that doesn't go in. He's been hitting posts too a lot. So it was nice to see him get that one at a crucial time.

Nikolaj Ehlers

On the team's overtime success: Overtime is always a little 50/50, but when we're able to keep possession of the puck and keep the puck away from them, that's huge in overtime and we get the chances. We've been doing a pretty good job with that.



On his goal: We were both coming with a lot of speed. He wanted it on the outside and then my thought was just to go to the net and give him the option. It was a great play by Hallsy.



On staying patient against Calgary: Absolutely. In a tight game like this, you don't want to give them easy goals. The third period, we maybe turned it over a little too much instead of doing what we did in the second period. I mean, we kept them at zero. Bussi had a great game again.



On Brandon Bussi making not a lot of saves, but many key ones: Those are better than him getting a ton of shots, but he's been great back there. We're very comfortable with our goalies and confident with our goalies. They've done a great job and we want to continue playing well in front of them.

Brandon Bussi

On getting his first career shutout: It feels really good. Anytime you can get a shutout, it's a big team effort. I think we did a great job again, kind of like last game, in minimizing their shots and their volume. If I was needed, I came up with it.



On getting the shutout in a 0-0 game: These are the games that are fun for goalies. It's a really good battle and you don't know what's going to be that moment to change the tide. Fortunately, we got it.



On if the pressure ratchets up for him when the clock gets late with a potential shutout: I tell you guys this all the time, but it's always on to the next shot. Just staying in the moment. So I would say no. There's not any added pressure. I'm just fortunate it was positive for us tonight.



On battling with another goaltender: It pushes you a little bit. As far as staying in the moment, you try and not focus too much on what the other guy is doing too much, but to be honest, he's kind of a buddy of mine. We've trained together over the last few summers. So I guess I'm pumped to be one-up on him now.



On what he's learned so far in the NHL: I think the margin of error being so small. I think everybody is pretty elite, obviously, and if you make a mistake, it can end up in your net. So trying to be as simple as possible and just trust my size and stuff to make saves. Not doing anything extra.



On getting the opportunity for consecutive starts: Obviously you want to play, but my priority here is doing whatever the team needs me to do. I'm good to get back-to-back starts, but whenever my name is called next, I'll be ready.



On if it all feels a bit surreal for him so far: Anytime you hear your name being chanted by the crowd it's really cool, but the most important thing is what's going on in this room and how we're playing night in and night out. Obviously I appreciate it and I don't want to understate that. It is cool, but the most important thing is what we're doing here and trying to keep it going.

Taylor Hall

On the give-and-go winner: It was just knowing that he probably had the speed to beat his guy to the back post there. A lot of the time, you'd rather a right-handed player be receiving that pass, but I knew he'd probably give me his forehand. It was a good play. Him and I don't get out a lot together. In practice, we also don't get to do very many drills together wither because we're always working as a line. So it's funny when you get out there with a guy like him that's fast and elusive. I just give him the puck, he draws two guys to him and I'm able to take it wide. That was a good play and hopefully there's more to come.



On Calgary's game plan: Before the game, they put up there analytics and you could tell that they play some low-event hockey and they play a defensive style and they're good at checking. There wasn't a lot of room in the o-zone tonight. Their record is what it is, but they play hard and they gave us a really tough test. They forced us into making mistakes and forced us into forcing plays. For a lot of the night, we didn't play the way we're accustomed to. I don't know how many breakaways or 2-on-1s they had, but it was a lot. Definitely some things to clean up, but two points nonetheless.



On Brandon Bussi: I think you're seeing him grow from game to game too. He's got a lot of talent as a goalie and he's a big body obviously. Catching right handed too, it's just weird to look at sometimes when you're shooting. I think he has a bright future in this league and he's only going to get better and better once he's used to the speed and talent that's in this league. A great guy and he's been a huge addition for us.



On his demeanor: He doesn't seem surprised by the moment to me. Maybe when he's at home. Maybe then he's like, 'Holy crap,' but the cream always rises to the top, right? It doesn't matter if you're 22 or 26, especially when you're a goalie. There's no direct path to being what you are and when you're big and athletic like he is in the net, you just need to keep going. Like I said, I think he's only going to get better and better.

