From Near Heartbreak To OT Heroics: Hurricanes Rally Back To Take Game 2

Stifled for fifty minutes, Carolina ignited a frantic late-game surge before Seth Jarvis clinched a thrilling overtime victory, erasing a deficit to level the series in dramatic fashion.
For 50 minutes, the Carolina Hurricanes were flummoxed.
The team was just unable to get anything going against the Vegas Golden Knights and despite a strong defensive effort overall on their end, they found themselves trailing due to a pair of solo rushes from Brett Howden.
The players looked frustrated, the building was tense and the vibes couldn't have felt much worse.
But something changed for Carolina at that point.
Somebody had to step up.
And Logan Stankoven, who has so often been the Hurricanes' hero these playoffs, once again delivered, beating out Vegas defenseman Rasmus Andersson behind the net and getting a fortunate bounce in front to get the Canes on the board.
That was the spark the team needed.
"We needed someone to step up and get us going and he had a great individual effort on that," said Mark Jankowski. "Not the biggest guy, but he has the biggest heart. He had a huge one-on-one battle there getting to the net and just getting a greasy goal. That got us going, for sure."
From there, the team and the crowd came alive, fueling a feverish push.
Mere moments after Stankoven's tally, Mark Jankowski tied up the game after getting space after a tremendous effort by Will Carrier.
"Somebody had to step up," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour on the comeback. Somebody had to make a play and that's what happened. Stanks mad"e a play and all of a sudden you get the building going again and then somebody else made a play. Will Carrier makes an unbelievable play and then Janks, great shot. Now all of a sudden the game starts over and we can go from there."
The Hurricanes were then almost the victim of another late go-ahead goal as Ivan Barbashev blew past Jaccob Slavin for a chance in the final five minutes, but Frederik Andersen made a miraculous sequence of saves to keep his team ahead.
The Golden Knights would end up challenging the save, as the puck was pushed into the crease eventually, but the officials ruled that there was goaltender interference on the play and sent the Canes to the power play.
Somebody again needed to step up and wouldn't you know it, the man advantage finally broke through in the clutch as Jordan Staal redirected a Shayne Gostisbehere point shot in past Carter Hart.
"I think it's always about the next one, the next play, the next power play," Staal said. "You never know when it's gonna come up big for you. It's gonna have to continue to do that, but just shooting pucks and finding ways to get it to the net. They don't give you much, keep you to the outside, so it's just about finding ways to get a good quality shot and it was a great job."
The Canes had rallied back and were in prime position to tie up the series.
Yet, despite all of that, the Hurricanes just couldn't quite hold on and the eventual equalizer was a real tough pill to swallow.
Not only were the Canes shorthanded off of questionable interference call to Jackson Blake in the final three minutes of the third period, but the team actually managed to kill the entire minor, only to concede the goal just seconds later.
Frederik Andersen blockered away a shot from the circles, it ricocheted off of Mark Stone and then the Vegas captain knocked the puck out of midair and in past the Danish netminder with just 1:21 to go in the game.
The Canes were moments away from tying up this series and building some momentum heading to Vegas, instead, they had to regroup for overtime.
"It was just like business as usual," Brind'Amour said on the demeanor in the room. "That was a good sign. We've been here before. That could have easily gone a different way with how we felt about it because that emotion in the last 10 minutes. You can't get more exciting hockey than that, right? Up and down and up and down. It was good that we were just able to park everything and go play."
The Hurricanes burst out of the gates in OT and after some sustained pressure, they drew another call.
Once again, somebody had to step up.
The power play delivered again though, and it couldn't have come from somebody who needed a goal more, as Seth Jarvis hammered home the winner.
"It's incredible," Jarvis said. "I've imagined doing that a lot. To be able to do it in real life is awesome."
Now the Hurricanes head to Vegas for Games 3 and 4 as they look to stay perfect on the road.
"It's huge," Brind'Amour said on evening up the series. "Now we can start over. It's very similar to the last series the way it's playing out. It's uncanny. But you get a new shot of life is what it feels like. That's what we definitely needed. I'm happy for the guys and proud of them because they just kept coming and that's what we have to do."
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