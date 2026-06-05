'Somebody Had To Step Up': Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal, Mark Jankowski, Sebastian Aho, Logan Stankoven, Rod Brind'Amour On OT Game 2 Win

On special teams: Special teams is always such a factor in the playoffs, especially this time of year when teams kind of saw each other off a little bit. You need to have those going and tonight, obviously, it was the difference.



On Shayne Gostisbehere's power play passes: Listen, [the power play] hadn't scored much in the playoffs. It's been a bit of a concern. It needed to execute and you need to execute with what they're giving you. That's his job up there as the quarterback, to make those reads and he made the right reads.



On the sequence of saves Frederik Andersen made and Vegas' decision to challenge the no-goal call: I don't know. That was a crazy time, obviously. I don't even know what to tell you. What I do know, and it happened to us in I guess the first game, when it's called a goal or no goal on the ice, it better be 100% to challenge it. That's the rule we go by. So, they called no goal on the ice, so that's kind of how I think it worked out. I don't know. I don't know what the explanation is. It looked like he had it covered, and then all of a sudden it was in the net. I don't know. I haven't really looked at it. I was just happy that it went our way.



On what allowed the team to get the job done: Well, we had a great first, again, and didn't get rewarded for it. If you follow our team enough, that's happened a lot. So I think we're just used to it not going our way when it should. We should have had a few more, shouldn't have been down one after that period. But it's just kind or normal. I don't know what to tell you. Then we were kind of dead in the second because we took some penalties that got us on our heels and then the first 10 minutes of the third wasn't great. But somebody had to step up. Somebody had to make a play and that's what happened. Stanks made a play and all of a sudden you get the building going again and then somebody else made a play. Will Carrier makes an unbelievable play and then Janks, great shot. Now all of a sudden the game starts over and we can go from there. Long answer to the question, but somebody had to step up and make a play.



On the team sticking with it and evening up the series: It's huge. Now we can start over. It's very similar to the last series the way it's playing out. It's uncanny. But you get a new shot of life is what it feels like. That's what we definitely needed. I'm happy for the guys and proud of them because they just kept coming and that's what we have to do.



On the team's overtime success: I don't know. I've been asked that before about momentum and things like that and I don't buy into any of that, but I do think that it was just like business as usual. That's a good sign. We've been here before. That could have easily gone a different way with how we felt about it because that emotion in the last 10 minutes, you can't get more exciting hockey than that, right? Up and down and up and down. It was good that we were just able to park everything and go play.



On if he was surprised that Vegas challenged the no-goal: I don't know. That's a question for them. I'm not sure how they go about their thought process. They'd obviously killed all the penalties. That's a big one. I'm sure you asked him. I don't know what he said.



On how a guy like Logan Stankoven gets it done as often as he does despite his size: *Pats chest* Can't measure that stuff. He just keeps doing it. Night in, night out. Determination. All that stuff. It's pretty amazing.



On Mark Jankowski's goal scoring ability: We've noticed it since he showed up. If you go back to when he arrived on the scene, with the limited amount of ice time he get... if you think about it compared to most guys... if you look at his opportunities, they end up in the net and obviously I get to watch him in practice, this guy has a good feel for the offensive game and obviously he's a jack of all trades for us and has been a great find.



On the line swaps: Well we'd done it before, I forget which series, feels like forever ago, but we were in a little funk there at that stage of the game where it was just nothing really going and we needed to do something just to change it up. I don't know if it worked, not worked, but you have to do something at that point.



On the third period adjustments: You're constantly doing that, for sure. There was definitely a few things we discussed that we had to do differently and that's gonna continue. But It was the individual efforts that got it done for us tonight.