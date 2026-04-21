'Hockey's Crazy': Jordan Martinook, Logan Stankoven, Frederik Andersen, Jordan Staal, Rod Brind'Amour On Game 2 OT Win

On the highs and lows of overtime: I didn't feel very good about myself after that penalty shot. The intermission felt really long. That was cool though. I'm happy it worked out that way. Well, it didn't matter who scored, but it was going to be a long night if that penalty shot came back to bite me.



On coming down from the emotional highs of thinking they had win: Try having a penalty shot after all that. But no, you exhale, think it's over, especially in overtime. It's hard. I don't know how much time was left in the period, maybe a couple of minutes. So it benefitted us to get it into intermission and then we could regroup there better.



On the Senators improved efforts: I think they simplified their game a bit. They were just putting pucks in and forechecking. We knew that's the type of team they are. You know what each team's bringing and I think they got to what they do a little better tonight. It's on us to make adjustments and be better for Game 3.



On taking a 2-0 series lead: We did our job. I think every home team, you want to hold court in your building. We won our two at home and now we go up there and they're going to try and do the same. It's on us to go in there, put our best game forward and try to get the next one.



On if he saw any open net on his game winner: I'd be lying if I said I picked my head up and looked and picked the corner. At that point, you're just trying top put as many pucks on net as you can. I felt we kind of had them on the run a little bit and Fly made a great play in the middle and I just got it and ripped it. Luckily it went in.



On missing on a penalty shot, but then still scoring the game winner: Have you ever been on a teeter totter before? I had a big guy on the other end... er, no. I was the big guy on the one end. Maybe a bad analogy. I felt pretty bad when I didn't score that one. I was trying to channel my penalty shot from a couple of years ago and I definitely didn't do that. But then obviously the emotions when you score... I don't know. Hockey's crazy. Sport's are crazy. Being able to score after that, I'll tell my grandkids about that one, that's for sure.



On the absurdity of the whole sequence: I was trying to tell them we needed the power play not the penalty shot. I've never seen that, so that's a first.



On if Linus Ullmark's performance starts to creep into guys' heads: Yeah, you're thinking that, but did you see our guy? As much as we're thinking, 'How many of these are we going to go?' ... He was great, but you look at Freddie and they're going save-for-save. It was pretty impressive by both of them. You just keep shooting and hopefully one finds its way in.