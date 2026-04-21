'Hockey's Crazy': Jordan Martinook, Logan Stankoven, Frederik Andersen, Jordan Staal, Rod Brind'Amour On Game 2 OT Win

Staal, Martinook, Stankoven, Andersen, and Brind'Amour break down the wild Game 2 overtime thriller. Hear their candid reactions.
The Carolina Hurricanes pulled off a gritty victory, defeating the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in double overtime in Game 2, Monday night at Lenovo Center.
The Canes jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Logan Stankoven and Sebastian Aho, but the Senators found a way to push back in the second half of the game to eventually force overtime.
After a called-back potential game winner, the Hurricanes kept pushing and eventually Jordan Martinook sealed the win.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Martinook, Stankoven, Frederik Andersen and Jordan Staal spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On the team's experience helping them get through the highs and lows of overtime: I guess, I don't know. I really don't. Not much to say about all of that. We've been through a lot obviously and this is just another thing to add. We make it exciting, that's for sure. We have a lot to look back on. That was one of those games... Just happy for Marty. He's been one of those guys and it's nice to see him get that recognition for a game like that.
On resetting after the called back goal: That's the toughest thing, you know? You have it won, a hard fought game and then to have it turned over... got to give the guys a ton of credit because our game didn't change. We actually got better, I thought, in the second overtime. Give the guys a lot of credit for finding a way.
On how he felt about Jordan Staal being called offside on the called back game-winner: I wasn't surprised. I can tell you that. It's hard to say. It used to be if you touched it outside the line... You do pass it to yourself, and that's kind of a play, but it did look like he was trying to handle it. I guess they deemed that he didn't, I don't know. It's a tough call to go against you, especially when you go on for 30 seconds, but I'm not worried about it.
On the swing of emotions: You think the game is over and, like I said, a hard fought battle. I think everyone in the building felt the same, but it is what it is.
On if there were more scoring opportunities in Game 2 as opposed to Game 1: The first half of the game. I thought we were creating a lot. There was a sequence where we were up 2-0 and their goalie made some unbelievable saves. I think one was a seam pass and Hallsy ripped a one-timer and he just dove across. That goes in, I think things are different. That's what goaltending does for you. Then they get one back, they're going to have their push and they did, kind of get one that I know Freddie wishes he could have back and all of a sudden, it's a tied game. And then both goalies just played tremendous and kept their teams in the game.
On the absurdity of the Jordan Staal, Mark Jankowski, Jordan Martinook sequence: Again, the whole thing, you could probably spend a lot of time talking about it for a play that didn't count. There was a lot there to unwind, that's for sure.
On the power play: We had a lot of good opportunities the night before and they just made their plays. The plays are there, you just need to execute and that's what happened on that one.
Jordan Martinook
On the highs and lows of overtime: I didn't feel very good about myself after that penalty shot. The intermission felt really long. That was cool though. I'm happy it worked out that way. Well, it didn't matter who scored, but it was going to be a long night if that penalty shot came back to bite me.
On coming down from the emotional highs of thinking they had win: Try having a penalty shot after all that. But no, you exhale, think it's over, especially in overtime. It's hard. I don't know how much time was left in the period, maybe a couple of minutes. So it benefitted us to get it into intermission and then we could regroup there better.
On the Senators improved efforts: I think they simplified their game a bit. They were just putting pucks in and forechecking. We knew that's the type of team they are. You know what each team's bringing and I think they got to what they do a little better tonight. It's on us to make adjustments and be better for Game 3.
On taking a 2-0 series lead: We did our job. I think every home team, you want to hold court in your building. We won our two at home and now we go up there and they're going to try and do the same. It's on us to go in there, put our best game forward and try to get the next one.
On if he saw any open net on his game winner: I'd be lying if I said I picked my head up and looked and picked the corner. At that point, you're just trying top put as many pucks on net as you can. I felt we kind of had them on the run a little bit and Fly made a great play in the middle and I just got it and ripped it. Luckily it went in.
On missing on a penalty shot, but then still scoring the game winner: Have you ever been on a teeter totter before? I had a big guy on the other end... er, no. I was the big guy on the one end. Maybe a bad analogy. I felt pretty bad when I didn't score that one. I was trying to channel my penalty shot from a couple of years ago and I definitely didn't do that. But then obviously the emotions when you score... I don't know. Hockey's crazy. Sport's are crazy. Being able to score after that, I'll tell my grandkids about that one, that's for sure.
On the absurdity of the whole sequence: I was trying to tell them we needed the power play not the penalty shot. I've never seen that, so that's a first.
On if Linus Ullmark's performance starts to creep into guys' heads: Yeah, you're thinking that, but did you see our guy? As much as we're thinking, 'How many of these are we going to go?' ... He was great, but you look at Freddie and they're going save-for-save. It was pretty impressive by both of them. You just keep shooting and hopefully one finds its way in.
Logan Stankoven
On regrouping after the called back goal: It was kind of a weird one. Coaches left the bench and we thought we had won, but they came back out to tell us it was offside... It's a tough one, but we still had a job to do and so we just had to go out there and get back to our game, be solid defensively and this guys scores winners.
On the mentality for shifts in OT: I think it's about just shortening them up and just trying to stay as fresh as possible. Not getting caught out there too long. I think when you do go into extra overtimes, you start to cramp up a little bit, at least I was at times. Just keep them short, smart changes, everyone get out there. Everyone's a great player in this league, so lots of ice time to go around.
On the power play: I think having Staal out there to start and take those big draws, it's so key being able to start with the puck instead of maybe losing the draw and having to go regroup and break it out again. When you can start with possession and set up plays and not have to go back into your own end and regroup, it's huge. He's been a great addition to the power play and it was great to pop one in. Special teams are huge at this time of the year.
On Taylor Hall's pass on his goal: It was great. A really good pass. I was just sitting in the middle and he made a nice play to find me.
Frederik Andersen
On the game: I think it was an emotional roller coaster for everyone. Obviously we got the lead, gave it up, and then had the win for a minute or two, and then lost it and then had a new chance at it and so here we are. Good for Marty to get that goal — it's huge and, obviously, the win.
On resetting after the Mark Jankowski goal was taken away: It’s a huge reset for everyone. I think we couldn't have done it much better, just the way we came right back at it and continued.
On keeping focus in double overtime: Every moment matters, and any situation it's right then and there. You just prepare like you would any other shot and every time you make a save, you give the boys a new chance to score.
On having a 2-0 series lead: I think winning every game is huge. It takes four to knock a team out and obviously they're not going to go easy. So, yeah, huge to keep the keep home-ice advantage, and obviously the focus shifts to go up there and try to take the next one.
On bouncing back after the second goal: You're gonna make mistakes. Everyone does. And again, it's about what's next. Obviously we have to play a lot going forward. Just refocus and get ready for the next one.
On staying focused in such a long game: You just continue to focus on the next one. That's really all you can can worry about. You can’t wonder about how long it's going to go. You just want to try and make the next save. And like I said before, just give the guys one more chance to score. And obviously, tonight we did.
On the expected desperation from Ottawa: I think every win, you get a response from the team that just lost and so you want to match that energy. And I think obviously we’ve got to be prepared for them coming out even harder. I think that's going to be the challenge. I think we're up for it and continuing to up our game and just push forward.
On if seeing Ullmark play well was on his mind: It doesn't really affect my game. I think I can’t really worry about what's going on down there. I think we were just happy that we were creating chances. Obviously, he saved some of them. And again, kept pushing and I just focus on what I can do to help him.
Jordan Staal
On the game: Obviously a tough call there, but then we battled through it and found a way to win. Yeah, it was a grind, but everyone was contributing and finding ways to win that game.
On the offside call: I don't know the rule. I pick up the puck, I look up where Marty is and apparently I lost control of it. And then I make a nice pass to Marty for a breakaway... I don’t really get it. To call back an overtime goal for that is… We battled through it. It is what it is.
On if the experience of the team helped to overcome that moment: Yeah, I would say so. It doesn't hurt. It's not getting squirrely. It's just staying with the grind and believing in what we're doing and trusting in the process. The guys did that tonight and it paid off. Sometimes it doesn't, but tonight it did.
On how good it was to see Martinook rewarded: You couldn’t have written it any better. What a shot. The place was electric, so it was super fun. Definitely in the memory bank.
On if the series is tilting: It's Game 2. Both teams are grinding and playing great hockey and the Stanley Cup playoffs is always tight and can go either way. But I think we believe in what we're doing. It's nice to be up two. But again, I've said this before, that's just two. You’ve got to get to four. They’re going to come back with a better effort in a tough building. So it'll be a brand new challenge next game.
On Frederik Andersen: Freddie was unbelievable. There was probably one too many saves he made for us, but it was good to see him bounce back and continue to fight for us and give us a chance for a win.
On setting up Sebastian Aho’s goal: That's Fishy to a T. The guy reads the game so well and he understands when he can go and find openings and I was along for a ride for that one. He made a great play on that pass. A big goal for our group.
On if he expects the Sens to be more desperate in Game 3: Yeah, of course. It's going to be, like I said, a brand new challenge. These series, they’re long. I mean, it's not easy. And, like I said, it's going to be a tough building against a good team like that. I’s going to be a brand new challenge and we're off to Game 3.
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