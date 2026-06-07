Hurricanes Mount Historic Comeback But Fall Short Off Demoralizing Bounce

"It was just kind of not our game," said captain Jordan Staal. "Too many turnovers and not trusting in just playing in their end and grinding them down and doing what we did in the first and staying with it and just kind of got lax a little bit. They're a good team. I mean there's no question they've got some high end talent and they're going to make plays and make moves. We can't be taking any breaths on any of the shifts against that team."