Carolina Hurricanes
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James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 3:37 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 3:37 AM
Carolina drifted from their relentless identity, allowing Lane Hutson to spark a late comeback after the Hurricanes abandoned their aggressive forecheck in a sluggish overtime defeat.
For the first time in a long time, the Carolina Hurricanes got away from their game.
It wasn't like the Canes were particularly bad or anything Thursday night, but they had done enough to win against the Montreal Canadiens, but the final five or so minutes of game time is where things unraveled in the 2-1 overtime loss.
For over 50 minutes, it was a relatively back and forth, scoreless affair and Carolina was finding a way to grind it out.
But after they managed to breakthrough with Nikolaj Ehlers getting a fortunate bounce off of Alexandre Carrier, they became too passive and that's where Montreal roared back.
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Lane Hutson scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, with his dynamic skating and ability, taking advantage of the Hurricanes' passive nature as they looked to close out the game.
But that isn't the way the Hurricanes play and that's probably what you can chalk this one up to.
Thursday's game wasn't the most exciting one as neither team really looked all that impressive.
For Carolina, they had been sitting for four days after traveling back home from Finland and you could tell they weren't as hot to start as they normally would be.
"It wasn't like our usual coming hot out the gates and just forecheck and stuff like that," said Sebastian Aho. "We sat back a little bit, and that's probably... not that I’d use anything as an excuse, but yeah, it's probably not the easiest game to play."
For Montreal, the team had played the night before, securing a gritty win over the Devils in New Jersey, but they had the energy necessary to win on Thursday, mostly a testament to their commitment to shot blocks.
The Canadiens finished the evening with 22 blocked shots and disrupted dozens more chances throughout the course of the evening with their defense.
"We could have been sharper," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "I mean, again, they hunkered in there, blocked a lot shots tonight. We just have to get a little more traffic. We were just a little off on some things. That's kind of what you saw."
Again, it wasn't like it was a bad game for Carolina.
The Hurricanes controlled the opening frame, coming close to scoring a handful of times, none closer than Jackson Blake ringing the post after calling his shot on a 2-on-1, but they just were not able to find any finish.
They had chance after chance to maybe build a lead, but they just weren't on their A-game, whether it was too many passes or blocked chances.
"We weren't sharp, that's for sure," Brind'Amour said. "I thought we missed a lot of opportunities. It was kind of a weird game that way where we passed up some good looks and then just... it was eh. It was okay. I mean, we had the lead then we kind of just sat back."
"We were passing up some good opportunities trying to make that last pass, and that's not usually the team that we are," Ehlers said. "We shoot a lot, and tonight we definitely had the opportunities to shoot a little more than we did."
What's crazy is that Hutson could have potentially not even been in the game to rally his squad as toward the end of the second period, Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere drilled him and the Montreal blueliner was clearly dazed on the ice.
However, he managed to remain in the game and the rest is history.
The Canes will be back in action on Saturday for an afternoon game against the Edmonton Oilers where Taylor Hall will also be recognized for reaching 1,000 career games played.
thehockeynews.com'We Got A Little Passive At The Wrong Time': Nikolaj Ehlers, Sebastian Aho, Rod Brind'Amour On Overtime Loss To MontrealLane Hutson snapped Carolina’s winning streak as the Hurricanes rued missed opportunities and uncharacteristic passivity following their return to North America. Rod Brind’Amour dissects the costly overtime breakdown.
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