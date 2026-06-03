'I Took A Breather': Shayne Gostisbehere, Jordan Staal, Nikolaj Ehlers, Seth Jarvis, Rod Brind'Amour On Game 1 Loss

On if the defense felt disjointed tonight: At times, yeah, but they forced us into it and we didn’t handle the pressure particularly well. And sometimes there wasn't pressure and we kind of made a few poor decisions with the puck and they capitalized.



On the Jordan Staal line: They were great. They had a tough matchup. They did their part, for sure. Gave us a chance. What more can you say.



On what made it difficult to handle Vegas’ forecheck: They're doing what we're trying to do. Staying above you and putting a lot of … they’ve got some big guys and, obviously, that was the game, right? They made some mistakes when we got in on them and we made too many under that pressure too. So that's the game.



On the Sebastian Aho line's struggles: Yeah, they had one good shift in the third there, but, yeah, they’ve gotta — I mean, everyone has to play well if you're gonna win at this time of year. It’s as simple as that. And your best guys have got to get on the score sheet. That’s going to have to happen if we want to get where we want to be.



On the power play: You’ve got to execute. You noticed the passing was, when we had the looks, there it was, and then it was in the skates. That was really what I noticed. The power play is about execution, and you’ve got to make the plays when they're there, and we didn't execute very well.



On the start and the energy of the crowd: The crowd here is always great. It was a great start and then we had a pretty bad turnover to get them back in the game when there was really no reason for it. That was... It’s one thing when you're under siege, but we weren’t really under siege there. We just kind of tossed it away. And then they made us pay on it. Listen, you’ve got to give them credit. That’s a great team and we're right there. We made a few mistakes that we've got to try to clean up and we've got to have a little better execution. Again, you’re not winning this thing if you have those kind of errors and lack of execution.



On Jordan Staal’s importance as a leader: He’s obviously been leading us all playoffs. Just watch how he's playing. That’s all you have to see. He has an advantage. He's a big man and this is a big man's game. But he's dragging us into this for sure.



On Shayne Gostisbehere taking the blame for the loss: You can't... Like I said, those were the kind of mistakes we made tonight that, really, you just don't make. And we made too many of those tonight.



On using lessons from losing Game 1 of ECF: Again, this is a totally different team. And that may be part of it too. We’ve got to get up to speed on how this game and this series is going to go. I think we certainly got a taste of that now. And similarly, we made a lot of mistakes in that first game. It cost us. But you can't make ’em. You can’t make ’em.